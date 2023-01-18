Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (13-3) will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) in an NFL Divisional round game on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The game will see one long winning streak come to an end since Buffalo has won eight straight, while Cincinnati has won nine in a row. This will be the first-ever meeting between Allen and Burrow after the scheduled Week 17 game between the two teams was cancelled following Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a five-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds, and the over/under for total points is 50.5. Sunday's showdown will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS (expires 1/31/23).

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can also watch hit movies and shows like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Tulsa King." You can try Paramount+ free for 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bengals vs. Bills

Bengals vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals vs. Bills time: 3 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code PLAYOFFS)

Divisional round NFL picks for Bills vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Buffalo game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover. While Burrow has made a name for himself with his postseason exploits in his young career, he hasn't been as efficient on the road. He has the same number of interceptions (two) as touchdowns in road playoff games, compared to a 5:0 TD:INT in home or neutral site games.

Add in that Cincinnati lost its third starting offensive lineman in as many weeks in the Wild Card game, and Cincy's offense looks pedestrian with a patchwork unit up front. The Bengals didn't have a single play of at least 20 yards in their Wild Card win over Baltimore, as Burrow simply didn't have the time to take shots downfield. With Buffalo bringing a top-five run defense into Sunday's matchup, it could be hard for the Bengals to move the ball through the air or on the ground.

The model projects Cincinnati to average fewer than four yards per carry, while Buffalo doesn't have the same issue and averages over five yards per rushing attempt. The Bills are projected to cover as 4.5-point favorites in well over 50% of simulations. You can stream the game here and get 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Remember, you can try it free here for 30 days by using the code PLAYOFFS.