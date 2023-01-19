A Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. The matchup that had been billed as a battle between two AFC title-contenders will take place during the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs with the Bills hosting the Bengals on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are coming off hard-fought victories over undermanned divisional rivals in the wild-card round and will be eager to reestablish their dominance.

Divisional round NFL picks for Bills vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Buffalo game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover. Buffalo will try to bounce back from a harrowing win over Miami. The Bills were favored by 14 and jumped out to a 17-0 lead, only to find themselves trailing 24-20 early in the second half. They'd quickly take the lead back and survived one last late charge from the Skylar Thompson-led Dolphins to advance.

However, the Bills outgained the Dolphins by 192 yards and have outscored their opponents by a total of 110 points in nine home games. Now, they'll take on a much tougher test in Joe Burrow and the Bengals, but Cincinnati also looked flawed in the wild-card round. The Bengals were outgained by 130 yards against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens and needed a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to edge out their rivals.

This will be an undoubtedly emotional contest given what happened between these two teams earlier this month. The model is predicting that Bills quarterback Josh Allen accounts for well over 300 yards of total offense to help Buffalo cover the spread in over 50% of simulations.

