The Buffalo Bills will try to avoid a slipup on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos. Buffalo (10-3) knocked off the conference's top team last week, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-15, and quarterback Josh Allen has moved to the forefront of the NFL MVP conversation. The Broncos come in off a 32-27 victory against Carolina behind a career day from quarterback Drew Lock, but the offense has struggled with turnovers.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. William Hill Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a six-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Broncos odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5.

Bills vs. Broncos spread: Buffalo -6

Bills vs. Broncos over-under: 49.5

Bills vs. Broncos money line: Buffalo -265, Denver +225

BUF: QB Josh Allen is averaging 294 yards over his last five games

DEN: QB Drew Lock has thrown for at least 248 yards in six of his last seven starts

Why the Bills can cover



Buffalo is 8-3-1 against the spread in its last 12 after allowing fewer than 90 rushing yards in the previous game, and the defense is emerging from a funk. Denver's banged-up backfield is averaging just 131 rushing yards per game (27th in NFL). That means Lock will throw it, and he has as many interceptions as TDs (13). The Bills have forced 21 turnovers, 11 of those in the past five games, and All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White has three interceptions.

The Bills, who have covered the spread in five straight, rank third in the league in passing (272.9 yards per game) behind Allen and Stefon Diggs. The quarterback is sixth in the league in passing yards (3,641) and completion percentage (68.6), and he has 28 TD passes.

Diggs has scored five of those and has a league-high 100 catches for 1,167 yards. Receivers Cole Beasley (71 catches) and Gabriel Davis (team-high six TDs) also make plays, while running back Devin Singletary has 32 receptions and leads the team with 576 rushing yards.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is 12-3 against the spread in its last 15 games after totaling more than 350 yards in its previous game, and Lock showed his talent against the Panthers. The second-year pro threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns and had his first game in eight starts without an interception. Receivers Tim Patrick (43 catches, six TDs) and rookie Jerry Jeudy (40) both average more than 15 yards per catch, while tight end Noah Fant has hauled in a team-high 44 passes.

The Broncos, who are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine against AFC teams, are tough on opposing passers. They are tied for seventh in the league with 36 sacks, with Bradley Chubb (7.5) and Malik Reed (6.5) getting it done up front. Linebacker Alexander Johnson anchors the middle with a team-high 102 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles, and safety Justin Simmons has four interceptions.

