The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills will meet on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 10 NFL schedule. The Broncos are last in the AFC West standings with a 3-5 record in their first season under head coach Sean Payton. The Bills are 5-4 and would miss the playoffs if the postseason started today after winning the AFC East the last three years. The Broncos rank last in yards and points allowed per game. The Bills were expected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but due to injuries and inconsistent play, the unit ranks 18th in yards allowed and has surrendered at least 24 points in three of the last five games.

Could this be an opportunity to capitalize on NFL prop bets? Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns in five of his last six games. Should you include Allen in Monday Night Football NFL player props? Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football in Week 10 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Broncos vs. Bills NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 365 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Broncos vs. Bills prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Buffalo vs. Denver here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Bills

After analyzing Bills vs. Broncos and examining the dozens of NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs goes over 86.5 receiving yards. Diggs has gone over this number in five of nine games this season, in large part due to his heavy usage. The three-time Pro Bowler is tied with Tyreek Hill for the most targets (97) in the NFL, averaging 9.7 targets per game. He's also third in receiving yards (834), averaging 92.7 yards per game.

Even in contests he's not as heavily targeted, he still possesses the big-play potential to go over his yardage total. Diggs is averaging 90.7 yards per game in the three games he's generated seven targets, so he's capable of producing regardless of game script. The Broncos are allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game (251.8) and with Diggs generating 31.6% of the targets in the Buffalo offense, this is a chance for a huge game out of the 29-year-old receiver. The model is projecting Diggs to record 107.9 yards, safely placing him above the current prop total of 86.5 and making it one of the 4.5-star plays on Monday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Denver vs. Buffalo

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 14 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Bills vs. Broncos prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Broncos vs. Bills prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bills vs. Broncos props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 365 top-rated picks this season.