Bills vs. Browns odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is 2-6 overall and 0-3 at home, while Buffalo is 6-2 overall and 3-0 on the road. Buffalo has won three of its last four games, while Cleveland stumbles into Sunday's contest having lost five of its last six. Cleveland is favored by three-points in the latest Browns vs. Bills odds, while the Over-Under is set at 40.

Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has taken into account that the Browns lost their fourth straight game last week, falling 24-19 to the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 27-of-42 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 22 yards on the ground. The Browns' rushing attack was ineffective throughout the day against Denver, as Nick Chubb averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. However, Cleveland has had success at home against Buffalo over the years. In fact, the Browns are 4-2 in their last six games against the Bills at home.

The Bills, meanwhile, were able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Redskins last week, winning 24-9. Running back Devin Singletary was instrumental in Buffalo's victory, recording 20 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Josh Allen also had a strong showing against the Redskins, completing 14-of-20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Allen also scored a touchdown on the ground, his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: Cleveland is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for the Browns, Buffalo enters the game having allowed just five passing touchdowns this season, good for second best in the NFL.

