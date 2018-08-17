Bills vs. Browns odds: Picks for NFL preseason Week 2 from expert who was undefeated in the postseason

Two potential future NFL stars will showcase their skills Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Cleveland Browns host the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason. The Browns are 3.5-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 40. Before you make any Bills-Browns picks, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say. The Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience hit 70 percent of his NFL spread picks last season, highlighted by an undefeated mark in the postseason.

It wasn't a fluke, either. Two weeks ago, Nagel led his followers to a winner on the Hall of Fame Game when he advised fading the Ravens and instead taking the points with the Bears. The result: Chicago nearly won outright, and anyone who followed him, and faded the public, cashed easily. Now, he has locked in Bills vs. Browns picks that you can only see over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows Cleveland drafted Baker Mayfield with the top overall pick and Buffalo selected Josh Allen at No. 7. Both rookie quarterbacks had promising debuts.

Mayfield, the brash Heisman winner from Oklahoma, has been the flashpoint of attention in the clubhouse and on "Hard Knocks." He didn't disappoint in his NFL debut, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-10 win over the Giants.

Mayfield will likely open the season as the backup to veteran Tyrod Taylor. But he and other young prospects, such as cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 overall pick, will get a chance to gain more valuable experience Friday.

The Bills, on the other hand, are widely expected to take a step back following their first playoff appearance in 18 years. They traded Taylor to Cleveland as a first step toward rebuilding the passing game and are counting on Allen to be their franchise quarterback of the future.

Allen, a rugged gunslinger from Wyoming, showed a strong arm and good mobility in his NFL debut. He threw for 116 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 28-23 loss to Carolina. He also rushed three times for 29 yards.

In addition to Allen, projected starter AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman, last year's backup, will see significant time. This will also give the coaching staff another chance to see the progress of its offensive line, which is in rebuilding mode following the retirements of Richie Incognito and Eric Wood.



