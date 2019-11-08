Bills vs. Browns prediction: How to watch, stream AFC matchup on CBS, CBS All Access
Everything you need to know as the Bills look to get to 7-2 while the Browns try to save their season
The Cleveland Browns' season could not have started any worse as the team is stuck in a four-game losing streak and their 2019 campaign is on the verge of collapsing. Even though the Browns play six of their last seven games against teams with a .500 record or worse, they have to find a way to get past the surprising Buffalo Bills first. The Bills have been impressive with their 7-2 start, looking poised to make the playoffs for the second time in three years and earn their first 10-win season since 1999.
Can the Bills keep it up and clinch just their seventh .500 season since 2000? Let's take a look, but first, here's how and when to tune into the game.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 10| Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: First Energy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
Give credit to the Bills for continuing to prove the doubters wrong by continuing to keep up with the New England Patriots in the AFC East while also building off their 3-0 start to the season. Buffalo starts a stretch of playing three consecutive teams with a losing record, excellent for a defense that ranks third in the NFL in points allowed (16.4), yards allowed (296.2) and yards per play (4.9). While the Bills defense is the backbone of the team's push toward the AFC's elite, the offense is still a work in progress despite being first in the NFL in scoring touchdowns in the red zone (71.43%).
The Browns' season has been a disaster, undermined by the sophomore slump of quarterback Baker Mayfield and an offensive line that could qualify as one of the worst in the NFL. Mayfield is last in the NFL in completion percentage (58.7), 31st in touchdown percentage (2.6) and second in interception percentage (4.4), hindering a Cleveland offense that averages 2.1 giveaways per game, which is third-worst in the league. Cleveland also has one of the worst run defenses and is 31st in the NFL in completion percentage (58.31%). Add poor team chemistry and a locker room full of drama and the Browns are close to imploding in a lost season.
Prediction
The Bills average 129.4 yards on the ground (11th) while the Browns allow 141.2 rushing yards (29th), so Buffalo doesn't need Josh Allen to make plays with his arm. Mayfield and his league-leading 12 interceptions is also a problem against a Bills defense that has 47 pass breakups and six interceptions on the year. This could be a trap game for Buffalo, but Cleveland has been collapsing by the week.
Pick: Bills 20, Browns 19
-
