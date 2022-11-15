Are you ready for some snow? The NFL may witness its first snow game of the season when the Browns travel to face the Bills in Week 11 on Sunday. A winter storm watch for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties in the Buffalo area has been issued by the National Weather Service starting on Thursday night and lasting through Sunday, via The Buffalo News. Highmark Stadium, the home of the Bills in Orchard Park, New York, resides in Erie county.

A projected one to two feet are forecasted to hit the area while the heaviest squalls could produce one to two inches of snow per hour, per the National Weather Service. Below-freezing air blowing across Lake Erie is expected to generate snow throughout the weekend.

Naturally, this could have a big impact on this AFC matchup between Cleveland and Buffalo. The Bills are looking to snap a two-game losing skid and claw back atop the standings in the AFC. Meanwhile, Cleveland is looking to rebound after a 39-17 road loss to the Dolphins.

This will be quite the swing in the weather for the Browns, who were dealing with sideline temperatures of around 100 degrees at Hard Rock Stadium at times during that game against Miami and will now be heading up north into a snowy tundra. According to Weather.com, it's expected to be roughly 28 degrees in Orchard Park on Sunday.

It is worth noting that both Buffalo and Cleveland and cold-weather clubs, so it's possible that these conditions may not phase them as much as they would a team from down south. Still, this could be quite the scene at Orchard Park.

Naturally, this will also likely have an impact on the betting markets. Coming out of Week 10 on Monday morning, the Bills were a 9-point favorite over the Browns and the total sat at 47.5 at Caesars Sportsbook. As of Tuesday at noon ET, Buffalo is now an 8.5-point favorite and the total has sunk to 43.