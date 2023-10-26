Two teams looking for answers will collide when the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay (3-3) has lost back-to-back home games to Detroit and Atlanta and three of its last four overall. The Buccaneers trail the Falcons by a half-game in the NFC South standings. Meanwhile, after blowing out three straight opponents, Buffalo (4-3) has played in three straight one-score games, losing two of them. The Bills are coming off a 29-25 loss to New England. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (neck) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) are both active for Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Buccaneers odds while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Bills picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bills vs. Buccaneers spread: Buffalo -9.5

Bills vs. Buccaneers over/under: 43.5 points

Bills vs. Buccaneers money line: Buffalo -450, Tampa Bay +345

BUF: Bills rank second in the league in sacks (25)

TB: Buccaneers are second in turnovers forced (seven)

Why the Bills can cover

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has played much better at home than he has on the road this season. The 27-year-old has nine passing touchdowns against only one interception in three games played in Buffalo. In contrast, he has six passing touchdowns and six interceptions in the four games away from Highmark Stadium this year, and Buffalo went 1-3 in those games.

In addition, the Bills face a Tampa Bay offense that has struggled recently. After averaging 23.5 points and committing zero turnovers over the first two games of the season, the Buccaneers have averaged 14.0 points and committed six turnovers over the last four. They have not led in the last two games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have a strong matchup going up against Buffalo's pass defense. The Bills allow a passer rating of 96.6 throwing to receivers this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. That bodes well for Evans and Godwin, who have combined for 63 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns this season.

In addition, the Buccaneers have done a strong job of protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield this season. Tampa Bay has allowed a sack on just 3.8% of dropbacks, which ranks second in the league behind only Kansas City (2.5%). That protection will come in handy against a Buffalo defense that ranks second in the NFL in sacks (25).

