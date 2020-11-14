The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Buffalo Bills at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 5-3 overall and 2-2 at home, while Buffalo is 7-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Bills have won three consecutive games. The Cardinals had a three-game winning streak snapped last week.

Arizona is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Bills odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 56.

Cardinals vs. Bills spread: Cardinals -2.5

Cardinals vs. Bills over-under: 56 points

Cardinals vs. Bills money line: Arizona -145, Buffalo 125

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals fell 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. Kyler Murray passed for three TDs and 283 yards on 26 attempts for a career-high 150.5 rating in addition to rushing for one TD and 106 yards. He is the fourth quarterback with three-plus TD passes and a rushing TD in consecutive games in the Super Bowl era. Murray is the fourth quarterback with 500-plus rushing yards in each of his first two seasons in NFL history. He has eight rushing TDs, tied for the most by a quarterback in a team's first eight games of the season in the Super Bowl era.

DeAndre Hopkins has eight-plus receptions in three of his four home games this season. He is tied for third in the league in receptions (60) and ranks fifth in receiving yards (734) this season. Christian Kirk led the team with five receptions and 123 yards and had his sixth TD catch of season last week. He has a TD catch in his last three games. Kenyan Drake (ankle) is a game-time decision.

Why the Bills can cover

Meanwhile, Buffalo beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34 this past Sunday. Josh Allen passed for three TDs and 415 yards in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. He completed 31 of 38 attempts for a career-best 81.6 percentage. It was his fourth career game with three-plus TD passes and a rushing TD, tied for the most by player in his 1st three seasons in NFL history. Allen has 15 rush TDs since 2019, the most among quarterbacks. He ranks third in the NFL with 2,587 passing yards.

Stefon Diggs led the team with nine catches for 118 yards last week. He has six-plus catches in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. John Brown set season highs in catches (eight) and yards (99) in Week 9. He had 173 catches for 2,515 yards and 17 TDs in four seasons with Arizona (2014-17). Jordan Poyer had 10 tackles and his first INT of season in Week 9. He leads all safeties with 76 tackles.

How to make Cardinals vs. Bills picks

