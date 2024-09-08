Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a Week 1 NFL showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Cardinals are hoping for a turnaround after going 4-13 last season, and expectations are high after they drafted standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. It will be an uphill battle in Week 1, however, as they visit a Bills team that topped the AFC East last season with an 11-6 record. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Bills Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Cardinals odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get for 50% off your first year plus a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get 50% off one year of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, plus a free 7-day trial. The offer is valid until 9/23/24, so sign up right here.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Bills

Bills vs. Cardinals date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Bills vs. Cardinals time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Cardinals TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Cardinals streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Cardinals vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Cardinals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Bills vs. Cardinals, the model is picking Buffalo to cover the 6.5-point spread. Buffalo has covered the spread in three of its last four home-opening games, while Arizona was a more unpredictable 4-4 ATS on the road in 2023.

There are some early-season questions regarding the Bills offense since wide receiver Stefon Diggs is no longer on the team. At the same time, Arizona's defense ranked 25th last season and is projected to be one of the worst in the league in 2024. Even if Allen and the offense are still trying to create chemistry, the model is leaning heavily on Buffalo to cover the spread at home on Sunday. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off your first year.