The Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. The Bills are 7-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 3-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Bills had a three-game winning streak snapped last week. The Chargers won for the first time in four games.

Bills vs. Chargers spread: Bills -4.5

Bills vs. Chargers over-under: 52.5 points

Bills vs. Chargers money line: Buffalo -220, Los Angeles 190

What you need to know about the Bills

The Bills took a 32-30 loss against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. Josh Allen threw for two TDs and 284 yards on 49 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground and catching his first-ever TD pass. He is aiming for his third game in a row with two-plus TD passes. Allen has seven TDs (six passing) vs. 2 INTs in his past three games vs. AFC West teams. He has 15 TDs (11 passing) vs. three INTs in five home games this season,

Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 93 yards and a TD in Week 10, his fifth game with eight-plus catches this season, tied for second in the NFL. He has 90-plus yards in his past three games. Diggs ranks second in the NFL in catches (73) and receiving yards (906) this season. Jordan Poyer leads all safeties with 80 tackles and has an interception in his past two games.

What you need to know about the Chargers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the New York Jets 34-28 this past Sunday. Justin Herbert passed for three TDs and a career-high 366 yards on 49 attempts. It was his fifth game with three-plus TD passes, the most by a rookie in league history. Herbert has five games with 300-plus passing yards, tied for second most by a rookie. Herbert has two-plus TD passes in seven straight games, the longest streak by a rookie in NFL history. He leads qualified rookies in passing yards (2,699), TD passes (22) and rating (104.7).

Keenan Allen had a career-high 16 catches for 145 yards and a TD last week, becoming the fifth player in NFL history with 15-plus catches in two career games. He has 13-plus catches in six career games, the most in NFL history. He has a TD catch in the past four games. Allen leads the NFL with 81 catches. Hunter Henry has a TD catch in his past two games. The Chargers have won the past four meetings with the Bills.

