The Buffalo Bills will continue their push to return to the playoffs when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 16 game on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. After starting the season 5-5, the Bills (8-6) have won three of four, including their last two. They sit in ninth place in the AFC, just outside the seven-team AFC playoff bracket. The Chargers (5-9) have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season and will be playing their first game after the firing of coach Brandon Staley. Only the Patriots (3-11) have a worse record in the AFC.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 12-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Chargers odds while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Bills vs. Chargers spread: Buffalo -12

Bills vs. Chargers over/under: 44.5 points

Bills vs. Chargers money line: Buffalo -772, Los Angeles +529

BUF: James Cook ranks second in the league in rushing yards (968)

LAC: Khalil Mack is tied for second in forced fumbles (five)

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo's James Cook has been one of the best running backs in the league this season. The second-year back from Georgia ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (968), behind only Christian McCaffrey. Cook is coming off his best-ever game, rushing for a career-high 179 yards and one touchdown in the 31-10 blowout of the Cowboys.

Cook and the rest of the offense will face a Los Angeles defense that has struggled all season. The Chargers give up 375.3 total yards per game this year; just three teams allow more. They also concede 5.6 yards per play, which ranks 27th in the league.

Why the Chargers can cover

Khalil Mack remains an elite pass-rushing force. The 32-year-old former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is tied for third in the league in sacks (15.0) and is tied for second in forced fumbles (five). He also has 18 tackles for loss and eight passes defended this season.

Mack and the rest of the Los Angeles defense face turnover-prone quarterback Josh Allen. The former No. 7 overall pick has thrown 28 interceptions since the start of last season, which is the most of any player over that time. Between Weeks 5 and 14 of this season he had nine straight games with an interception, the longest streak since Peyton Manning also had a nine-game streak in 2015.

How to make Bills vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 43 total points.

So who wins Chargers vs. Bills on Saturday, and which side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Chargers spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 178-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.