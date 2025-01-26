Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will square off when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 AFC Championship game on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. These teams last faced each other in Week 11 of the regular season, when the Bills ended the Chiefs unbeaten streak with a 30-21 victory. Buffalo is coming off of a 27-25 win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional round, while Kansas City topped C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, 23-14. Bills safety Taylor Rapp has been ruled out with hip and back injuries. You can stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are two-point favorites in the latest odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Chiefs vs. Bills time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free)

NFL playoff picks for Bills vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills 2025 AFC Championship game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

For Chiefs vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. Mahomes may be undefeated against the Bills in three playoff appearances, but the model has Buffalo to cover the short spread in well over 50% of simulations.



The Bills are 10-7-0 ATS heading into Sunday's AFC Championship battle and covered in each of their previous two playoff games, while the Chiefs are 3-9-0 ATS over their last 12 games and have failed to cover in back-to-back outings. Additionally, the Bills also 4-2-0 ATS in their last six games against the Chiefs and are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games in Kansas City.

All eyes will be on Allen and Mahomes as both teams have potent offenses going up against banged-up defenses. Since both team's rushing defenses ranked outside of the top 15 this season, both James Cook and Kareem Hunt should also shoulder plenty of work. Buffalo is the only team to put up 30 points on Kansas City in the regular season outside of the Denver Broncos winning 38-0 with most of the Chiefs starters sitting, suggesting Sunday's game could be high-scoring. You can stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games and Chiefs vs. Bills on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.