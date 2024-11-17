Bills vs. Chiefs live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch AFC showdown

Chiefs put unbeaten record on line in potential AFC Championship preview

There may not be a more anticipated game on the NFL calendar than the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, as the two Super Bowl contenders face off in Buffalo at HighMark Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs (9-0) enter this game as the last unbeaten team in the league while the Bills (8-2) are looking to prove to the Chiefs they are the biggest threat to their three-peat. 

The Chiefs and Bills have the the best combined record (17-2) entering a game in Week 11 or later since the Los Angeles Rams squared off a  54-51 showdown against the Chiefs in 2018  game (both teams entered with a combined record of 18-2). Will this game live up to the hype? 

There's a good bet it will as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet up for the eighth time in their careers. Mahomes and Allen are the second quarterback pair from different divisions to meet eight times in a five-season span since the 1970 merger. Allen (2.327) and (2.324) rank first and second all-time in total touchdowns per game, as this is becoming one of the all-time great quarterback matchups in NFL history.

Kansas City is looking for its 15th straight win (dating back to last season) and its first 10-0 start in franchise history. Buffalo is off to its best start since 1993 and also owns a five-game win streak. Something has to give in this showdown. 

In what is certain to be another Chiefs-Bills thriller, we'll have all the updates and analysis from this clash of the AFC titans in the live blog below!

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: HighMark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York
  • TV: CBS -- Live stream: Paramount+ (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Bills -2.5, OU 46 (via BetMGM)
The Bills inactives

AMARI COOPER IS ACTIVE. 

WR -- Keon Coleman

CB -- Kaiir Elam

LB -- Eddie Ulofoshio

G/C -- Will Clapp

T -- Spencer Brown

TE -- Daltin Kincaid

Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 7:58 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:58 pm EST
 
Good afternoon everyone! We got the game of the year coming up on CBS! Chiefs and Bills is going to be epic. Stick with us throughout the day as we'll have all the updates from this showdown. Inactives are coming shortly. 

Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 7:53 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:53 pm EST

