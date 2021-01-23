The Buffalo Bills seek their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season, but first they'll have to beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's 2021 AFC Championship Game. The Bills (15-3) reached four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993 but have yet to win one. Now, young star quarterback Josh Allen has Buffalo fans dreaming big. However, the Chiefs (15-2) counter with former league MVP Patrick Mahomes leading the league's most talented offense.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you lock in your Chiefs vs. Bills picks, see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3

Bills vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Buffalo +140, Kansas City -160

BUFF: WR Stefon Diggs has at least six receptions in 15 straight games

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least eight catches in eight of the past nine games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven home games against teams with a winning road record, and the offense puts up more than 415 yards per game. Mahomes has the league's top set of weapons, led by tight end Travis Kelce, who ranked second in receptions and receiving yards during the regular season. Fellow All-Pro Tyreek Hill had 87 catches and scored 15 TDs. Both players had eight receptions and more than 100 yards in last week's win.

The Chiefs are 25-15-1 against the spread over the last three seasons in AFC games, and the defense has its share of impact players. All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu has seven interceptions after a key pick last week, while fellow safety Daniel Sorensen has three picks and forced his third fumble of the season. The front should be able to focus on the quarterback against a Bills team that has just 19 rushing attempts in the postseason.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is 12-6 against the spread this season, and the Bills have come a long way since the teams met in Week 6. The Chiefs won that game 26-17, but Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs have developed a strong rapport since Allen threw for a season-low 122 yards in that game. Diggs went on to lead the NFL in receptions (127) and yards (1,535), while Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 TDs. They have hooked up 14 times for 234 yards in the two games during the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The road team is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings, and the defense is as healthy as it's been all season. It has forced 20 turnovers in the past 13 games, and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano were all over the field in the 17-3 win against Baltimore.

Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes combined for three sacks last week, while Taron Johnson returned a pick 101 yards for a TD.

