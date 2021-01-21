The Buffalo Bills have become known for their potent offense, but the surging defense will need to rise up in Sunday's 2021 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo (15-3) has the league's No. 2 offense behind young signal-caller Josh Allen, but the Chiefs (15-2) come in with the NFL's top unit. An opportunistic Buffalo defense will try to rattle Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's working his way through the concussion protocol.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 54.

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3

Bills vs. Chiefs over-under: 54

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Buffalo +140, Kansas City -160

BUFF: WR Stefon Diggs has at least six receptions in 15 straight games

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least eight catches in eight of the past nine games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 6-1 against the spread in its last six meetings against AFC teams, and Mahomes leads the league's top offense. The unit averages more than 415 yards per game, with 303 through the air (both lead the NFL), and Mahomes was second in the NFL in regular-season passing yards (4,740). He threw for 255 and a touchdown last week despite missing a quarter-and-a-half and could be released from the concussion protocol in time for the game.

Either Mahomes or backup Chad Henne will count on All-Pros Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who both had eight catches for more than 100 yards against the Browns. The Chiefs rushed for 123 yards last Sunday, led by Darrel Williams' 78, and ran for 245 in the Week 6 win in Buffalo. The Bills rank 20th in run defense, allowing nearly 108 yards per game.

Why the Bills can cover

Allen is 14-7-2 against the spread in his career as an underdog, and the Bills star has 50 total TDs this season. He has 40 passing, nine rushing and once receiving, while the Bills have punted just 49 times. Buffalo had the league's No. 2 offense in yards (396.4 per game) and scoring (31.3) during the regular season, and Allen's relationship with Stefon Diggs played a major role. The talented receiver led the NFL in catches (127) and yards (1,535), and he has 234 yards on 14 grabs during the NFL Playoffs 2021.

The defense focusing on Diggs will open up space for fellow wide receivers Cole Beasley (82 catches in regular season) and Gabriel Davis (17.1 yards per catch). The Bills are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, and the defense has 20 takeaways in the past 13 games.

Tre'Davious White is a lockdown corner, while Taron Johnson returned a pick for a crucial TD last week. Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison have combined for three sacks in the 2021 NFL Playoffs after teaming up for 9.5 during the regular season.

