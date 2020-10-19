The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will attempt to move forward from stunning defeats when they meet on Monday. Both teams entered Week 5 with identical 4-0 records, but the Chiefs were upset by the rival Raiders, 40-32, while the Titans rolled over the Bills, 42-16. Kansas City remains atop the AFC West standings and has won its first two road games. Patrick Mahomes continues to play at a high level and is one of two AFC quarterbacks with two or more TD passes in every game this season.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds from William Hill, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56. Before making any Bills vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions for Monday from SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein, given his epic run picking Kansas City games.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500.

He also has a sharp eye for the Chiefs' tendencies, going an eye-popping 9-1 in his last 10 spread picks for or against Kansas City. Last week, when the Chiefs laid 13 at home to the Raiders, Hartstein was all over Las Vegas. The result? Raiders 40, K.C. 32. Anyone who has consistently followed Hartstein is way up.

Now, he has dialed in on Chiefs vs. Bills from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can only see it here. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Bills vs. Chiefs:

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -5.5

Bills vs. Chiefs over-under: 56 points

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -240, Buffalo +200

KC: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads all rookies with 344 rushing yards.

BUF: WR Stefon Diggs is second in the NFL with 509 receiving yards.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are 6-0-1 against the spread in their past seven Monday games. Guided by Mahomes, Kansas City leads the AFC in total offense with 407.2 yards per game and is second in the AFC with 287.8 passing yards per game. The Chiefs are averaging 29.8 points.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has four TD receptions in his past three games against AFC East teams, Travis Kelce leads all NFL tight ends with 405 receiving yards, and Mecole Hardman has a TD catch in two of his past three games. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has 80-plus scrimmage yards in four of five games, will start versus Buffalo, as the newly signed Le'Veon Bell won't be available yet.

Kansas City is 9-2-1 against the spread in its last 12 games as a favorite. The Chiefs' defense ranks seventh in points allowed at 22 per game and is sixth in passing yards per game allowed at 225.2. Kansas City is also fourth in turnover margin, at plus-five.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo wants to put a 42-16 thrashing by Tennessee in the rear-view mirror and regain the form that has put them at the top of the AFC East standings. Josh Allen ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (1,589) and TD passes (14). Stefon Diggs led the team with 10 catches for 106 yards in Week 5, his fifth career game with 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards. He has 100-plus receiving yards in three of his past four games.

Devin Singletary has 75-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. He has 546 scrimmage yards (109.2 per game) in his past five games at home. Cole Beasley has five catches in three of his past four. He had two TDs in only career game vs. Kansas City in 2017. Josh Norman had seven tackles last week. He had an interception in each of his past two Monday games. Jordan Poyer ranks second among safeties with 40 tackles.

How to make Bills vs. Chiefs picks

Now, Hartstein has broken down Chiefs vs. Bills from every angle. We can tell you he's leaning over on the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Monday. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Bills? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on Monday, all from the K.C. expert who has gone 9-1 in his last 10 picks involving the Chiefs, and find out.