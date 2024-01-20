Teams meeting for the second time in just over a month and seventh time since 2020 will battle when the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs take on the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional matchup on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Chiefs (12-6), who have won eight consecutive AFC West Division titles, will try to reach the AFC title game for the sixth straight year. The Bills (12-6), who won the AFC East for the fourth year in a row, are looking to advance past the divisional round for the first time in three years. Buffalo earned a 20-17 win at Kansas City in early December. You can watch the game on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Bills picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Bills vs. Chiefs and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Chiefs over/under: 45.5 points

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Buffalo -149, Kansas City +125

KC: Chiefs were 10-7 against the spread this season

BUF: Bills are 8-10 ATS this season

Bills vs. Chiefs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bills vs. Chiefs live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Why the Bills can cover

Sixth-year veteran quarterback Josh Allen continues to power Buffalo's offense. The 27-year-old has thrown for more than 4,000 yards the past four seasons, including 4,306 yards in 17 games this year. He completed 385 of 579 attempts with 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also carried for 524 yards and 15 touchdowns on 111 attempts in the ground game.

Leading the Bills in rushing was 24-year-old James Cook, Buffalo's second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In 17 games, he carried 237 times for 1,122 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns. In 33 career games for the Bills, he has carried 326 times for 1,629 yards (5.0 average) and four scores. He rushed for 79 yards in Monday's Wild Card win over Pittsburgh. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Wide receiver Rashee Rice is coming off a monster effort in the Wild Card win over Miami on Saturday. In that game, Rice caught eight of 12 targets for 130 yards (16.3 average) and one touchdown. He converted six first downs. During the regular season, he was second on the team in receiving with 79 catches for 938 yards (11.9 average) and a team-high seven touchdowns. He converted 44 first downs.

Veteran defensive end George Karlaftis helps anchor the Kansas City defense. He had 1.5 sacks in the win over the Dolphins, and tied for the team lead in sacks with defensive tackle Chris Jones with 10.5 during the regular season. Karlaftis was among the team leaders in tackles with 47, including 29 solo, with seven tackles for loss. He forced one fumble and broke up three passes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, predicting 48 total points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Bills in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Bills spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.