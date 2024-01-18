The Kansas City Chiefs will try to continue their recent domination over the Buffalo Bills when they meet in the AFC Divisional Round playoffs on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs (12-6), who have won six of their last 10 meetings against Buffalo, including two wins in the NFL playoffs, are looking to defend their Super Bowl championship from a year ago. The Bills (12-6), who have won the last four AFC East Division titles, are looking to reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since losing to the Chiefs, 38-24, in 2020. The Bills lead the all-time series 29-24-1, including a 20-17 win in Kansas City on Dec. 10.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Bills picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Chiefs over/under: 45.5 points

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Buffalo -146, Kansas City +123

KC: Chiefs were 10-7 against the spread this season

BUF: Bills are 8-10 ATS this season

Why the Bills can cover

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs helps lead the Buffalo passing attack. He had a team-high 107 catches for 1,183 yards (11.1 average) and eight touchdowns. He had 399 yards after the catch and converted 58 first downs. In the Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, he caught seven passes for 52 yards, converting four first downs. His best game was a six-catch, 120-yard and three-touchdown performance in a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 1.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. In the win over the Steelers, he caught three passes for 59 yards and a score. Including the playoffs, Kincaid has seven 50-plus receiving-yard games. He had a 10-catch, 81-yard performance in a 24-18 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 5. For the year, Kincaid has 73 receptions for 673 yards (9.2 average) and two touchdowns.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Veteran tight end Travis Kelce is among Kansas City's top receivers. In the Wild Card win over Miami, he caught seven passes for 71 yards. He has caught at least three passes in each regular-season and postseason game he has played in this season, including a season-best 12 catches for 179 yards and a score in a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. For the year, he had 93 receptions for 984 yards (10.6 average) and five TDs.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice is also a go-to man on offense. In the win over Miami in the Wild Card game, he caught eight passes for 130 yards (16.3 average) and one touchdown. He has no fewer than two receptions in each game this year, including a season-high of nine catches for 91 yards and a score in a 27-17 win at New England on Dec. 17. For the year, he has 79 receptions for 938 yards (11.9 average) and seven touchdowns.

