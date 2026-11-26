The NFL's three-game Thanksgiving slate concludes with a blockbuster battle between two perennial playoff teams in the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. A pair of franchises that have regularly butted heads during the Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes eras clash once again in one of the season's biggest showdowns to date.

As is often the case when they square off in the regular season, there are significant postseason seeding implications at play in this showdown between the Bills and Chiefs. Buffalo stands in control of the AFC's No. 1 seed, while Kansas City is in a tightly contested race with the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown and the top-four seed that comes with it. Should the Chiefs beat the Bills, not only would they solidify their standing in the division hunt, but they would also then give themselves a clear path to the top overall seed and a first-round bye.

This game stands among the greatest Thanksgiving matchups in NFL history. The combined 17-3 record between the two teams is the second-best mark by win percentage entering a Thanksgiving game in the last 50 seasons.

Both sides are also playing their best football of the season heading into the holiday duel. This is just the second game in league history to feature two teams riding three-game win streaks in which all of those victories came by 17 or more points. The only other such instance came in 2007 between Tom Brady's New England Patriots and Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts. The quarterback face-off in this contest is about as legendary as that one.

Where to watch Bills vs. Chiefs live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 26 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) TV: NBC | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -3, O/U 50.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills vs. Chiefs key storylines

Another Allen vs. Mahomes classic: A pair of all-time great quarterbacks have quite the history in head-to-head battles at this stage of their careers, and there is a sharp dichotomy between their records in regular-season matchups and playoff battles. While Allen owns a commanding 5-1 lead in the regular season, Mahomes has been dominant in win-or-go-home situations at 4-0. In games against each other, their passing numbers are nearly identical; Allen passed for 1,534 yards and 11 touchdowns to Mahomes' 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns in their first 10 clashes. Where Allen owns a decided edge is in ball security (three interceptions vs. eight) and in rushing production (five touchdowns vs. zero).

A pair of all-time great quarterbacks have quite the history in head-to-head battles at this stage of their careers, and there is a sharp dichotomy between their records in regular-season matchups and playoff battles. While Allen owns a commanding 5-1 lead in the regular season, Mahomes has been dominant in win-or-go-home situations at 4-0. In games against each other, their passing numbers are nearly identical; Allen passed for 1,534 yards and 11 touchdowns to Mahomes' 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns in their first 10 clashes. Where Allen owns a decided edge is in ball security (three interceptions vs. eight) and in rushing production (five touchdowns vs. zero). Top-tier running back showdown: Messaging out of Kansas City is that the Chiefs are hopeful Kenneth Walker III will return to action on Thursday following a two-game absence due to groin tightness. If he suits up, then the NFL is in for a tremendous running back battle. Walker (109.0) and Buffalo's James Cook III (106.0) rank second and third, respectively, in rushing yards per game and are in a race with Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs for the league rushing title. If Cook can return to the top of the leaderboard, he would pace the NFL in yardage for the second consecutive year. On Sunday, he set a new record for the most consecutive games (nine) with at least 75 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a season.

Messaging out of Kansas City is that the Chiefs are hopeful Kenneth Walker III will return to action on Thursday following a two-game absence due to groin tightness. If he suits up, then the NFL is in for a tremendous running back battle. Walker (109.0) and Buffalo's James Cook III (106.0) rank second and third, respectively, in rushing yards per game and are in a race with Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs for the league rushing title. If Cook can return to the top of the leaderboard, he would pace the NFL in yardage for the second consecutive year. On Sunday, he set a new record for the most consecutive games (nine) with at least 75 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a season. Bills defense levels up: Over the first six games of the season, the Bills had to post gaudy scoring numbers in order to make up for a leaky defense. That was not the case in any of their last four games. All of a sudden, this unit ranks 11th in EPA per play allowed, has not surrendered more than 12 points in a game since Oct. 18 and is no longer a liability but rather an asset. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit has gone 15 quarters without allowing a touchdown, which is the NFL's longest single-season streak since 2000. The group still has to prove that it can play at this level against more formidable competition, though.

Over the first six games of the season, the Bills had to post gaudy scoring numbers in order to make up for a leaky defense. That was not the case in any of their last four games. All of a sudden, this unit ranks 11th in EPA per play allowed, has not surrendered more than 12 points in a game since Oct. 18 and is no longer a liability but rather an asset. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit has gone 15 quarters without allowing a touchdown, which is the NFL's longest single-season streak since 2000. The group still has to prove that it can play at this level against more formidable competition, though. Chiefs ride historic hot streak: Just like their upcoming opponent, the Chiefs enjoyed a stretch of games against lesser competition heading into the Thanksgiving battle and took care of business with ease. In routs of the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs tied the longest streak in franchise history of wins by at least 21 points (three). Even dating back to their last loss, Mahomes is in the midst of a scalding stretch with 13 passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bills vs. Chiefs prediction

It is difficult to knock Kansas City, because when it wins, it does so in resounding fashion and shows all the makings of a future Super Bowl winner. But the Chiefs' strength of schedule and results against projected playoff teams do raise questions about whether they can take down the Bills on the road in primetime. The Chiefs have only played three games against opponents with winning records all season and are just 1-2 in those contests. Both losses came on the road. Simply put, they have not shown an ability to win games like the one they are about to walk into.

At the same time, the Bills defeated each of the three best teams on their schedule thus far. Plus, for whatever reason, Allen has Mahomes' number when they meet in the regular season. Add the defensive revival into the equation, and everything comes up Bills in this matchup. Pick: Bills 38, Chiefs 33