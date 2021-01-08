The Buffalo Bills ended the 2020 NFL regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning six consecutive games and nine of their final 10. Thanks to that surge, they secured their first AFC East title since 1995 and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. The Bills will attempt to record their first postseason victory since that 1995 campaign when they host the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Wild Card contest on Saturday. Kickoff from Bills Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Buffalo (13-3) concluded the regular season by routing Miami 56-26 and tying a franchise record for victories. Indianapolis (11-5) clinched its second playoff appearance in three seasons by defeating Jacksonville 28-14 in its finale. Buffalo is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Colts odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.

Bills vs. Colts spread: Buffalo -6.5

Bills vs. Colts over-under: 51 points

Bills vs. Colts money line: Buffalo -290, Indianapolis +245

BUF: Bills are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games

IND: Colts are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road playoff games

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen is proving that Buffalo made the correct decision when it selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old from the University of Wyoming led the Bills to the NFL playoffs 2021 in just his second season and guided them to the second-best record in the entire league. Allen set career-highs with a franchise-record 4,544 passing yards and 37 touchdown tosses while leading the team with eight rushing scores.

Allen benefited greatly from the offseason addition of Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards, both career-highs. After spending his first five campaigns with Minnesota, the 27-year-old wideout had seven 100-yard performances and finished second in the league with an average of 95.9 yards per game.

Why the Colts can cover

Quarterback Philip Rivers has accomplished one of the goals he had when he signed with Indianapolis last March after 16 years with the Chargers: qualify for the playoffs. The 39-year-old helped the cause by throwing for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns, reaching the 4,000-yard plateau for the eighth consecutive season and 12th time in his career.

Rivers is no stranger to the postseason, as he recorded 2,656 yards with 14 TDs and 10 interceptions in 11 playoff contests with the Chargers, winning five.

Rivers was aided offensively by running back Jonathan Taylor, who was third in the NFL with 1,169 rushing yards and ran for 11 touchdowns in 15 contests. The 21-year-old rookie from the University of Wisconsin gained 253 yards in the season-finale, tying DeMarco Murray (Oct. 23, 2011) for second-most by a rookie, and ninth by any player, in NFL history.

