AFC East meets AFC South in NFL Week 10 as the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) host the Buffalo Bills (7-2) on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts have played well at home this season but have been inconsistent overall, entering Sunday's game on the heels of back-to-back losses. They welcome a Bills team that has soared to the top of the division standings and won four straight, playing effectively on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 4-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Bills odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Bills are -210 money line favorites (risk $210 to win $100), while the Colts are +175 underdogs.

How to watch Bills vs. Colts

Colts vs. Bills date: Sunday, Nov. 10

Colts vs. Bills time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Bills vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Colts vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. The Colts have been unable to maintain forward momentum all season long, partly because of their mismanaged quarterback situation. Even with Joe Flacco under center, the offense was discombobulated in a 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night.

The Bills, meanwhile, are 3-1-0 against the spread over their current four-game winning streak. They needed a field goal to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, but the offense should be able to get the ball downfield with ease against the 29th-ranked total defense in the league.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

