Bills vs. Cowboys odds, line: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from simulation on 93-63 run

The Cowboys are desperate for a victory, while the Bills will try to keep rolling when Buffalo visits Dallas as part of the 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The Cowboys are a game up in the NFC East, but they sit at 6-5 after a 13-9 loss to the Patriots. The Bills have won three of their last four and are 8-3 after cruising to a 20-9 victory against the Broncos. Dallas is strong on both sides of the ball, but hasn't been getting the results on the field, potentially putting coach Jason Garrett on the hot seat. Kickoff is set for 4:30 ET at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before you make your Cowboys vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Bills. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Bills vs. Cowboys:

Bills vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -6.5

Bills vs. Cowboys over-under: 45

Bills vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -305, Buffalo +245

Cowboys: WR Randall Cobb has 22 catches for 307 yards over the past three games.

Bills: WR John Brown has 14 receptions of at least 20 yards this season.

The model knows the Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games in November and quarterback Dak Prescott leads the league's top passing offense, which averages 303.5 yards per game. He has an elite receiver in Amari Cooper (56 catches for 886 yards) and can also rely on Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten. Running back Ezekiel Elliott provides balance, rushing for 919 yards and catching 32 passes for 260 yards.

The home team is 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams and Dallas' defense is sixth in the NFL in total yards (318.5 per game) and scoring (19.1). Defensive end Robert Quinn has 9.5 sacks, while DeMarcus Lawrence has 4.5 and has forced two fumbles.

Dallas has several edges, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Bills spread during the 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule.

The Bills are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six road games and Buffalo's defense is formidable. The unit allows just 288.6 yards per game, including 184.3 through the air (both third in the NFL), and the Bills have 33 sacks and 13 takeaways. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is second in the league with 13 passes defended and has four interceptions. Tackle Jordan Phillips has a team-high seven sacks.

Quarterback Josh Allen has brought stability to Buffalo's offense, passing for 2,360 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Bills are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games on FieldTurf, and receiver John Brown is having a big year, catching 58 passes for 856 yards and five TDs. Allen also has a reliable option in Cole Beasley, who has 49 receptions for 525 yards. Running backs Devin Singletary and Frank Gore have combined for 1,031 rushing yards.

So who wins Bills vs. Cowboys as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day 2019 schedule? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bills vs. Cowboys spread you should be all over Thursday, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.