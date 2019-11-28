Bills vs. Cowboys odds, line: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from top model on 93-63 run

The Bills' stout defense faces one of the league's top offenses when Buffalo visits AT&T Stadium for a Thanksgiving Day matchup. The Bills are third in the NFL in yards allowed per game (288.6) and are especially stingy against the pass, while the Cowboys boast the NFL's top passing offense. The defense has helped the Bills to an 8-3 record and shut down Denver in a 20-3 victory last Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen has stabilized Buffalo's offense, which also features a running game that is fifth in the league. Kickoff is set for 4:30 ET in Arlington, the second game on the 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Cowboys odds after the line opened at a touchdown, while the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before you make your Cowboys vs. Bills picks, you should see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Bills vs. Cowboys:

Bills vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -6.5

Bills vs. Cowboys over-under: 47

Bills vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -300, Buffalo +245

Cowboys: WR Randall Cobb has 22 catches for 307 yards over the past three games.

Bills: WR John Brown has 14 receptions of at least 20 yards this season.

The model has taken into account that the Cowboys are 7-4 against the spread this season, and Prescott and Elliott give them a chance in every game. Elliott has rushed for 919 yards and seven touchdowns and has added 260 receiving yards. Prescott has thrown for 3,433 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Michael Gallup has become a key target. The second-year pro has 46 catches for 733 yards, averaging 15.9 yards per reception. Prescott can also count on longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, who has 42 catches for 376 yards this season.

Dallas' defense is allowing just 19.1 points per game, helping the team go 4-1 against the spread in its last five games. Linebacker Jaylon Smith is the anchor of the unit, recording 98 tackles and adding 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Defensive ends Robert Quinn (9.5) and DeMarcus Lawrence (4.5) have combined for half of the Cowboys' 28 sacks.

Dallas has several edges, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Bills spread.

The Bills are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after allowing fewer than 90 yards rushing in their previous game. The Broncos managed just 85, and the defense allows an average of 104.4 per game. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has struggled in recent weeks, averaging 3.1 yards per carry over the last three games, and Buffalo is stout up front. Jordan Phillips and Star Lotulelei clog the middle, with Trent Murphy, Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson and Ed Oliver providing the rush. Phillips has a team-high seven sacks, and Lawson has five.

The Bills are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six games in November and have a potent running game that features Devin Singletary and Frank Gore, who moved to third on the league's all-time rushing list on Sunday. Buffalo averages 139.2 yards per game. Allen completes 60.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,360 yards. The Bills also lead the NFL with a 29.2 kick return average, led by Andre Roberts.

