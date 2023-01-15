The Bills aren't just a feel-good story thanks to Damar Hamlin's recovery from the cardiac arrest that hospitalized him just before the 2023 NFL playoffs. They're also one of the most popular Super Bowl picks, projected to go the distance with MVP candidate Josh Allen leading the way. On Sunday, they'll officially begin their postseason journey against the rival Dolphins, hosting Miami to kick off the day's tripleheader of Super Wild Card Weekend action.

The Dolphins will be rolling with rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa still sidelined due to injury. Can they play spoiler in Mike McDaniel's playoff debut as head coach? Or are the Bills destined to roll over their divisional foes en route to a high-flying Divisional Round tilt? Either way, it's must-see TV.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Odds: Bills -13.5, O/U 43.5

