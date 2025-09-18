Bills vs. Dolphins live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Bills (2-0) couldn't have asked for a much better start to their 2025 season. The Dolphins (0-2), on the other hand, couldn't have asked for much worse. Thursday, Buffalo hopes to keep the good times rolling -- both this season and against Miami in general -- while the Dolphins look to get on track in an AFC East showdown.

The Bills pulled out a 41-40 thriller over the Ravens in Week 1 before throttling the Jets 30-10 in Week 2. Josh Allen has emerged as the early MVP favorite, and he'll be licking his lips to face the Dolphins, a team he's 13-2 against in his career, including playoffs. Across those 15 games, Allen has thrown for 40 touchdowns and run for another five more. Joining him in the backfield, James Cook is coming off a 132-yard, two-touchdown day on the ground against the Jets.

The Dolphins suffered a 33-8 defeat to the Colts to open the season. They put forward a much better effort in Week 2 but still lost, this time by a score of 33-27 to the Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa has committed four turnovers this season -- only Bryce Young has committed more -- and the defense ranks 31st in success rate, only ahead of the Cowboys.

Still, the offense can be dangerous. Tyreek Hill came alive against the Patriots for six catches and 109 yards, Jaylen Waddle had 68 yards and a touchdown, and De'Von Achane is a multi-threat weapon out of the backfield.

Can Miami get into the win column, or will Buffalo continue its strong start? Check below for how to watch the contest and follow our live blog for our insights as the game unfolds!

