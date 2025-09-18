Skip to Main Content
Bills vs. Dolphins live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 3 kicks off with an AFC East battle featuring two teams in the Bills and Dolphins seemingly heading in different directions

The Bills (2-0) couldn't have asked for a much better start to their 2025 season. The Dolphins (0-2), on the other hand, couldn't have asked for much worse. Thursday, Buffalo hopes to keep the good times rolling -- both this season and against Miami in general -- while the Dolphins look to get on track in an AFC East showdown.

The Bills pulled out a 41-40 thriller over the Ravens in Week 1 before throttling the Jets 30-10 in Week 2. Josh Allen has emerged as the early MVP favorite, and he'll be licking his lips to face the Dolphins, a team he's 13-2 against in his career, including playoffs. Across those 15 games, Allen has thrown for 40 touchdowns and run for another five more. Joining him in the backfield, James Cook is coming off a 132-yard, two-touchdown day on the ground against the Jets.

The Dolphins suffered a 33-8 defeat to the Colts to open the season. They put forward a much better effort in Week 2 but still lost, this time by a score of 33-27 to the Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa has committed four turnovers this season -- only Bryce Young has committed more -- and the defense ranks 31st in success rate, only ahead of the Cowboys.

Still, the offense can be dangerous. Tyreek Hill came alive against the Patriots for six catches and 109 yards, Jaylen Waddle had 68 yards and a touchdown, and De'Von Achane is a multi-threat weapon out of the backfield.

Can Miami get into the win column, or will Buffalo continue its strong start? Check below for how to watch the contest and follow our live blog for our insights as the game unfolds!

Where to watch Bills vs. Dolphins live

Josh Allen's historic success vs. Dolphins

It's safe to say Josh Allen has enjoyed his time playing against the Dolphins, accumulating a 13-2 record against his AFC East foe. He could take that success to another level tonight:

  • He can match Dak Prescott (14-2 vs. Giants) for the most wins against a single opponent by an active quarterback.
  • He's 7-0 on Thursday, tied with Carson Wentz for the best mark since 1950, when quarterback starts began being tracked.
  • He has 44 career games with at least one passing touchdown and at least one rushing touchdown. With another one tonight, he'd tie Cam Newton for the most in NFL history.
 
Bills inactives: Buffalo without two key defenders

The Bills are heavy favorites tonight, but they'll have to actually seal the deal without a pair of key defenders. Linebacker Matt Milano (pec) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) are officially out.

The good news for Buffalo, however, is that cornerback Taron Johnson is active. He had been listed as questionable with a quad injury.

 
Dolphins inactives: Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) to play

Jaylen Waddle is active for the Dolphins tonight after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The fifth-year pro had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown last week. Here are Miami's inactives:
