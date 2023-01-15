The No. 2 Buffalo Bills will try to take care of business when they face the No. 7 Miami Dolphins in an AFC East battle on Sunday during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. Buffalo is riding a seven-game winning streak, coming into the 2023 NFL playoffs after beating New England in a 35-23 final last week. The Dolphins picked up a win against the Bills in Week 3 before losing by three points in a Week 15 rematch. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills are 14-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Buffalo -14

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 44 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Buffalo -1000, Miami +650

Bills vs. Dolphins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Miami can cover



Miami is 5-1 against the spread in division matchups this season and knows their rivals well, so there won't be any surprises. The Dolphins should be able to make the Bills one-dimensional and focus on quarterback Josh Allen. The defense ranks fourth against the run, allowing 103 yards per game on the ground. The Dolphins also blitz the second most in the NFL (38%), so they can create chaos.

The underdog is 4-1-1 against the spread in the past six meetings, and Miami is 5-3 ATS in its past eight games. The offense ranks fourth in passing (265 yards per game) and sixth overall (364). The unit will surely miss quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but big-play receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a big part of it, too. Hill is second in the NFL with 1,710 receiving yards and Waddle is seventh at 1,356. Hill averages 14.4 yards per catch, while Waddle leads the NFL at 18.1. Miami is second in the NFL in yards per play (6.1) and averages 23.4 points per game (11th).

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo has dominated Miami in recent meetings at Highmark Stadium, winning 10 of the last 11 matchups. More importantly for bettors, seven of those victories have come by double-digits, so they are poised to pick up another blowout win on Sunday. They scored at least 30 points in their final three games of the regular season and have the league's No. 2 scoring offense coming into the NFL playoffs 2023.

Miami's offense is not suited to keep pace on Sunday since starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has already been ruled out. Veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater (finger) is also questionable to play, which means rookie Skylar Thompson could make his playoff debut against the No. 2 defense in the NFL. The Dolphins scuffled down the stretch, picking up one win in their final six games.

How to watch, live stream NFL on CBS

