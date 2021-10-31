The Buffalo Bills had a bye week coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 6. Now, they'll hope that fresh legs helps them get back on track against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Buffalo (4-2) already beat Miami 35-0 in Week 2 despite averaging just 4.9 yards per play, their second-fewest in a game this season. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are just 1-6 overall and in the midst of a six-game losing streak, but have only lost by a combined five points the last two weeks and are playing better offensively with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup. You may be able to stream the game on Paramount+.

Dolphins vs. Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as 14-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds, while the over-under is 48.5. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

Bills vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Oct. 31

Bills vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Dolphins live stream: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Bills

Before you tune in to Sunday's Bills vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,700 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 8 of the 2021 season on an incredible 126-85 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Dolphins, the model is backing the Bills to cover as 14-point home favorites. The Bills lost their last time out against the Titans, but they're still on top of the AFC East at 4-2 and in the thick of the NFL playoff picture. No team in the conference currently has a record better than 5-2.

That all means that we should see a Buffalo squad that is very motivated and won't look past Miami. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Bills will hold the Dolphins to under 300 yards of total offense while forcing a pair of turnovers, while quarterback Josh Allen finishes with over 300 yards passing and throws a two touchdowns. That's a big reason why the model says the Bills cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.