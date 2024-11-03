AFC East rivals collide in NFL Week 9 as the Buffalo Bills (6-2) host the Miami Dolphins (2-5) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Josh Allen and the Bills have rebounded from their rough start to the season and are winners of three straight, including a 31-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The Dolphins got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back on the field their last time out but still suffered a last-minute loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 28-27. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

Bills vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Bills vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Bills

For Bills vs. Dolphins, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. The Bills have controlled this head-to-head series in recent years, winning 12 of the last 13 matchups against the Dolphins and five straight. Buffalo has scored more than 30 points in the last three meetings in this series at Highmark Stadium, including a 48-20 victory against Mike McDaniel's team last October.

Miami's offense crumbled while Tagovailoa was sidelined with a concussion, and his return in Week 8 was overshadowed by Kyler Murray having his best game of the season. In addition, the Dolphins have lost eight consecutive games on the road against Buffalo, a trend the model expects to continue on Sunday.

