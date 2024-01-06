The most prominent game of Week 18 in the NFL will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins for a regular season-ending clash and the winner will earn the AFC East title. Buffalo is 10-6 overall and 3-4 on the road this season, with the Bills entering this matchup on a four-game winning streak. Miami is 11-5 overall and 7-1 at home, with the Dolphins seeking their first division title since 2008.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Miami. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Bills as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Bills vs. Dolphins:

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Bills -2.5

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 48.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Bills -153, Dolphins +128

BUF: Bills are 2-5 against the spread in road games

MIA: Dolphins are 6-2 against the spread in home games

Bills vs. Dolphins live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills are led by one of the best players in the NFL in star quarterback Josh Allen. He was excellent in the first matchup against Miami this season, completing 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and five total touchdowns. Allen has exhibited dominance against the Dolphins, averaging 328.9 total yards per game with 39 total touchdowns in 12 career matchups. He is the only player in NFL history to average at least 300 total yards and three total touchdowns per game against a single opponent over at least 10 career meetings. Allen has also connected on at least two passing touchdowns in 12 straight games against the Dolphins, the longest all-time streak against one team in NFL history.

This season, Allen leads the NFL with 42 total touchdowns and has 11 games with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. He is the first player in NFL history to record at least 40 total touchdowns in four straight seasons and is in the top seven of the league in total offense (4,266 yards), rushing touchdowns (15), QBR (68.2), passing yards (3,947), passing touchdowns (27), and pass completions (355). See which team to pick here.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins are 7-1 at home this season, averaging 34.1 points per game on offense and outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per contest. On the other side, the Bills are just 3-5 in games played outside of Buffalo, scoring only 24.3 points per game in those contests. Miami's offense is also explosive and productive this season, leading the NFL in scoring 30.1 points per game. The Dolphins score 2.58 points per possession and lead the league in total yards (409.2 per game) and passing yards (271.1 per game). Miami is averaging 6.5 yards per play this season, No. 2 in the NFL, and that bumps up to 6.8 yards per play in home games.

Through the air, the Dolphins are in the top four in pass completion rate (69.8%), yards per pass attempt (8.4), and passing touchdowns (29), with Miami also allowing only 30 sacks this season. The Dolphins are also averaging more than 135 rushing yards per game, leading the NFL with 5.0 yards per carry and 26 rushing touchdowns. Buffalo's defense allows 4.6 yards per carry, No. 26 in the NFL, and the Dolphins also excel in the red zone, converting 64.9% trips into touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Dolphins picks

