Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (13-3) will host Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. These AFC East rivals have already squared off twice this season, with each team winning once. The Dolphins secured a 21-19 victory at home on Sept. 25, while the Bills claimed a 32-29 win at home on Dec. 17. Buffalo has won seven consecutive games, while Miami is 1-5 in its last six outings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2022 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Sunday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for seven days. Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Dolphins and locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend:

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Buffalo -13.5

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 43.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Buffalo -900, Miami +600

Bills vs. Dolphins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bills vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why Miami can cover



Allen may be the best player on the field, but he's also the source of Buffalo's biggest weakness, turnovers. His 19 giveaways led the league and the NFL turnovers leader has historically struggled to advance in the NFL playoffs. In fact, each of the last 14 quarterbacks to lead the league in turnovers in a season failed to make the playoffs that year, detailing how much of an obstacle being careless with the ball is to overcome.

As a team, Miami's defensive strength is in defending the ground game, as the Dolphins boast top-six marks in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry allowed. Making Buffalo one-dimensional puts more pressure on Allen, and that's when turnovers start happening. The Bills' fewest rushing yards gained (90) came in Week 18, while the Dolphins' second-fewest rushing yards allowed (38) also came last week, so the trends are in Miami's favor entering Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's offense is averaging 397.6 yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. The Bills also rank second in scoring offense, averaging 28.4 points per contest.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen torched the Dolphins in the Dec. 17 meeting, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also finished with 77 rushing yards on 10 carries in that matchup. Allen is averaging 6.1 yards per carry this season, while scoring seven touchdowns on 124 rushing attempts. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total projecting a combined 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Bills in the NFL playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.