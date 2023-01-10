Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Bills ended the 2022 regular season in nail-biting fashion, as they narrowly defeated Mac Jones and the New England Patriots 35-23 for their seventh straight victory. They now host a Dolphins squad that hasn't faired well down the stretch, ending the season 9-8 after losing five of their last six games. Mike McDaniel's team did end the regular season on a high note, however, defeating the New York Jets, 11-6.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Buffalo -10.5

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 44.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Buffalo -600, Miami +450

Why Miami can cover



While the Dolphins have struggled down the stretch, that doesn't mean they won't be able to keep the score close on Wild Card weekend. Remember, Miami was one of the few teams to beat Buffalo this season, having won their Week 3 matchup, 21-19. Although the Dolphins lost five of their last six games of the season, including a 32-29 loss to these same Buffalo Bills, they were within 10 points of their opponent in four of those games.

A big factor in Miami covering the spread will be who plays under center. Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared yet after missing the last two games with a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a finger injury. Bridgewater was healthy enough to back up rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18, so there is a possibility he starts if Tagovailoa isn't cleared to play.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo remains one of the best teams in the league on both sides of the ball, ranking second in total yards and third in points per game while also ranking second in points allowed per game. It's easy to see why they have been Super Bowl favorites since the start of the season.

Buffalo only beat Miami by a field goal in Week 15, but that was with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa under center. The Bills haven't scored fewer than 20 points over their last eight games, so running up the scoreboard against a team that only scored 11 points in their season-finale may not be an issue either. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total projecting a combined 48 points.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Bills in the NFL playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?