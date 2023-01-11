The Buffalo Bills are ready to make their push towards a Super Bowl berth starting with their 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Josh Allen and company ended the season with an impressive 13-3 record and won seven consecutive games on their way to clinching the AFC East. Division-rival Miami ended its 2022 campaign 9-8 and lost five games in a row before defeating the New York Jets in Week 18. Each team has one win against each other this season entering the NFL playoffs 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills are nine-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2022 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Dolphins and locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend:

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Buffalo -9

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 46.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Buffalo -500, Miami +400

Why Miami can cover



While the Dolphins have struggled down the stretch, that doesn't mean they won't be able to keep the score close on Wild Card weekend. Remember, Miami was one of the few teams to beat Buffalo this season, having won their Week 3 matchup, 21-19. Although the Dolphins lost five of their last six games of the season, including a 32-29 loss to these same Buffalo Bills, they were within 10 points of their opponent in four of those games.

A big factor in Miami covering the spread will be who plays under center. Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared yet after missing the last two games with a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a finger injury. Bridgewater was healthy enough to back up rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18, so there is a possibility he starts if Tagovailoa isn't cleared to play.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's lethal offense is complimented by a sturdy defense that ranks second in the NFL in points allowed per game, so building a large lead may not be difficult to do.

Miami did beat Buffalo once this season, although that was a 21-19 victory in Week 3 when the Dolphins still looked like formidable Super Bowl contenders. Miami's late-season woes weren't as much on display when Buffalo beat them 32-29 in Week 15, but that was in part because the Dolphins had Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) under center. Tagovailoa's availability for the Wild Card round is still up in the air and could have a major impact on the Bills' ability to cover the spread.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total projecting a combined 48 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Bills in the NFL playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?