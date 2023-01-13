Miami struggled down the stretch of the regular season, but it was able to clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs 2023 with a win over the Jets in Week 18. The Dolphins will eye their second win of the season over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket on CBS and Paramount+. Miami picked up a win against Buffalo at home early in the season, but the Bills were able to secure a season split with a win in Week 15. They have won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out with a concussion.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2022 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Sunday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for seven days. Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Dolphins and locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend:

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Buffalo -13.5

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 43.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Buffalo -900, Miami +600

Bills vs. Dolphins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bills vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why Miami can cover



While the Dolphins have struggled down the stretch, that doesn't mean they won't be able to keep the score close on Wild Card weekend. Remember, Miami was one of the few teams to beat Buffalo this season, having won their Week 3 matchup, 21-19. Although the Dolphins lost five of their last six games of the season, including a 32-29 loss to these same Buffalo Bills, they were within 10 points of their opponent in four of those games.

Tua Tagovailoa missed the last two games with a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a finger injury. Bridgewater was healthy enough to back up rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18, so there is a possibility he starts since Tagovailoa isn't cleared to play. Thompson completed 64% of his passes in a win against a rugged Jets defense last week. See which team to pick here.

Why Buffalo can cover

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with multiple concussions this season, and won't play on Sunday. The Dolphins struggled to close the regular season, losing five of their final six games. They are facing a Buffalo team that has won seven consecutive games after a 35-23 win against New England last week.

The Bills have the second-ranked scoring offense (28.4) and second-ranked scoring defense (17.9), so they could be tough to contend with in the 2023 NFL playoffs. They have won six straight home games against Miami and 11 of their last 12 home games overall. Miami's injury report is much longer than Buffalo's right now, and the Bills are playing inspired football in honor of injured safety Damar Hamlin. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total projecting a combined 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Bills in the NFL playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.