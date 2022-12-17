For the second time this season, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will battle with AFC East ramifications on the line. The Bills enter Saturday's NFL game at 10-3 this season, leading the division with the best record in the AFC. One of Buffalo's three losses came to Miami in Week 3, though the Bills are currently rolling with four straight victories. Miami is 8-5 overall and 3-4 on the road, with the Dolphins will try to stop a two-game losing skid on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Orchard Park. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as seven-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Bills:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Bills -7

Dolphins vs. Bills over/under: 43.5 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Bills -335, Dolphins +260

MIA: Dolphins are 6-7 against the spread this season

BUF: Bills are 6-6-1 against the spread this season

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins are in the top eight in rushing yards allowed (1,408) and are yielding only 4.3 yards per carry this season. The Dolphins also have a window into havoc-creation against a Buffalo team that has the fifth-most turnovers (20) this season. On offense, Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in yards per pass attempt (8.7) and ranks in the top five in QBR (73.5), passer rating (108.2) and passing touchdowns (22).

Tagovailoa is flanked by a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers and Miami ranks in the top five in passing yards (3,613), passing touchdowns (25), and net yards per pass attempt (7.4). The Dolphins are averaging 24.3 points and 367.8 total yards per game, ranking in the top 10 in both categories. Miami is excellent in the red zone, converting 62.5% of trips inside the 20-yard line to touchdowns in 2022. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills rank in the top five in scoring offense, total offense, first downs, passing touchdowns, and third down efficiency this season. The Bills are also elite on defense, however, and that combination forms the basis of a 10-3 team. Buffalo is No. 2 in allowing only 17.0 points per game and opponents are producing only 319.3 total yards per game. The Bills have created 22 turnovers, a top-five mark in the league, and Buffalo is in the top six in passing touchdowns allowed (15), interceptions (13), and rushing yards allowed (1,298).

Buffalo is elite in the red zone, allowing a touchdown on only 47.4% of trips inside the 20-yard line, and the Bills can bank on Miami's rushing struggles. The Dolphins are No. 29 in rushing yards (1,168) and No. 25 in yards per carry (4.1), with Miami also landing below the league average with a 37.8% clip on third down. See which team to pick here.

