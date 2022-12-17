Highmark Stadium will be the focus of the NFL world on Saturday night. The Miami Dolphins will visit snowy Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills for the second and final time during the regular season. Miami won the first matchup in Week 3 at home, with the Dolphins entering the rematch at 8-5. Buffalo is 10-3 overall, including four straight wins, and the Bills own a 5-1 home record. Both teams failed to cover the spread last week.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Orchard Park. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as seven-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Bills:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Bills -7

Dolphins vs. Bills over/under: 43.5 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Bills -335, Dolphins +260

MIA: Dolphins are 6-7 against the spread this season

BUF: Bills are 6-6-1 against the spread this season

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami's offense is difficult to contain. The Dolphins are averaging 24.3 points per game, a top-10 figure, and also rank in the top eight with 367.8 total yards per contest. Miami is particularly dominant through the air, including the No. 2 mark with 3,613 passing yards. The Dolphins are in the top five in passing touchdowns (25) and net yards per pass attempt (7.4), and are converting nearly 63% of red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Miami has a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers already this season, and the Dolphins' numbers are even better with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup. He leads the league with 8.7 yards per attempt on an individual basis, and ranks in the top five in passer rating (108.2), QBR (73.5) and passing touchdowns (22). Tagovailoa also takes care of the ball with a 1.4% interception rate.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has one of the best quarterback-receiver duos, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Allen is a top-tier quarterback who ranks No. 2 in total offense with 4,044 yards. He also ranks in the top five in passing yards (3,553), passing touchdowns (26), and QBR (73.2). Allen also benefits from the presence of Diggs, who currently sits in the top four in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,239), and touchdown catches (10).

With Allen and Diggs forming the foundation, the Bills are in the top four in points per game (27.2), points per drive (2.47), and total yards (397.1 per game). Buffalo is elite virtually across the board on offense, including top-eight marks in passing yards, rushing yards, yards per rush attempt, and third down efficiency. With the Bills also ranking No. 2 in scoring defense and giving up only 17.0 points per game, it is easy to see why Buffalo is 10-3 this season.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams projected to throw for more than 250 yards.

So who wins Bills vs. Dolphins on Saturday? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Dolphins spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 157-113 roll on NFL picks, and find out.