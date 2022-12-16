Week 15 marks the start of Saturday NFL football. That includes a headline-grabbing matchup under the lights, with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in a pivotal AFC East matchup. The Bills are 10-3 overall and 5-1 at home this season and enter this contest on a four-game winning streak. The Dolphins are 8-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. Miami also won the previous matchup between the squads in Week 3 by a narrow 21-19 margin at home. Miami is 6-7 against the spread, while Buffalo is 6-6-1.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Orchard Park. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as seven-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44 in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds.

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Bills -7

Dolphins vs. Bills over/under: 44 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Bills -335, Dolphins +260

MIA: Dolphins are 6-7 against the spread this season

BUF: Bills are 6-6-1 against the spread this season

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami's offense is difficult to contain. The Dolphins are averaging 24.3 points per game, a top-10 figure, and also rank in the top eight with 367.8 total yards per contest. Miami is particularly dominant through the air, including the No. 2 mark with 3,613 passing yards. The Dolphins are in the top five in passing touchdowns (25) and net yards per pass attempt (7.4), and are converting nearly 63% of red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Miami has a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers already this season, and the Dolphins' numbers are even better with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup. He leads the league with 8.7 yards per attempt on an individual basis, and ranks in the top five in passer rating (108.2), QBR (73.5) and passing touchdowns (22). Tagovailoa also takes care of the ball with a 1.4% interception rate. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo only allows 17.0 points per game, the league's second-best mark. The Bills are also elite on offense, with strong numbers across the board. Buffalo is No. 4 in scoring offense, averaging more than 27 points per game, while putting up 2.47 points per drive. The Bills are No. 2 in total offense with 397.1 total yards per game, and rank in the top three in first downs (23.1 per game), passing touchdowns (26), and third down efficiency (48.7%).

The Bills are also prolific from a yardage standpoint, ranking in the top eight in passing yards (3,424) and rushing yards (1,738), while generating 5.0 yards per carry on the ground. Josh Allen is top-five in total offense (4,044 yards), passing yards (3,553), passing touchdowns (26), and QBR (73.2). See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bills picks

