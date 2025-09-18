Thursday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills (2-0) hosting the Miami Dolphins (0-2), and despite the team's contrasting records, they both have intriguing player props to consider for a SGP and NFL prop bets. MVP Josh Allen will be top of mind for anyone making Dolphins vs. Bills props, but Tua Tagovailoa is loaded with playmakers at his disposal with De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While Hill has been lighting up defenses for a decade, perhaps the Unders for his NFL prop totals have more appeal, considering he's averaged just 5.0 receptions and 52.2 receiving yards over nine regular season games versus Buffalo and has never gone over 82 yards in any of them.

For TNF props, the speedy wideout has an over/under of 5.5 receptions, with NFL prop odds of -138 for the Over and +104 for the Under. Given his history, and the plus-money payout that corresponds with the Under, this could be a lucrative NFL prop pick to jump on.

Top NFL player prop bets for Dolphins vs. Bills

After analyzing the Bills vs. Dolphins props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Bills running back James Cook goes Over 65.5 rushing yards (-114 at FanDuel). After being contained in Week 1 by Baltimore's defense which ranked first versus the run in 2024, Cook then gashed the Jets for 132 rushing yards in Week 2. If you take away Week 18 of last season in which he played limited snaps, Cook has gone Over 65.5 rushing yards in six of his last eight starts, including the playoffs.

Miami's defense is set up to make it seven of nine starts that Cook hits the Over, as the Dolphins rank 25th against the run. They've given up over 120 rushing yards in both games, and just three teams have allowed more rushing touchdowns than Miami. Also, Cook has shown that quick turnarounds don't negatively affect him as he's averaged 69.7 rushing yards with three total touchdowns over his last three Thursday games. The model projects Cook to have 81.8 rushing yards, giving this prop bet a 4-star rating.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Buffalo vs. Miami

