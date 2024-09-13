Bills vs. Dolphins score, takeaways: Buffalo continues dominance over Miami; Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion

The Bills improve to 12-1 in their last 13 matchups against the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have bigger problems than falling to 1-1 on the season. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion late in the third quarter against the Bills after taking a hard shot on a running play, leaving what would ultimately be a 31-10 Buffalo win on Thursday night. 

The Bills improve to 12-1 in their last 13 matchups against the Dolphins. Josh Allen (13 of 19 for 139 yards and one touchdown) also moved to 7-0 all time on Thursday nights. The real star for the Bills was James Cook, who scored three touchdowns -- all in the first two quarters. With his dominant performance, Cook became the first Bills running back to score three first-half touchdowns since Thurman Thomas back in 1992. Cook finished the night with 78 yards on the ground along with 17 more through the air.

Tagovailoa (17 of 25, 145 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT) struggled on Thursday night, throwing two interceptions in Miami's first three possessions, and then a back-breaking pick six on the Dolphins' first possession of the second half.

The Bills scored 10 points off Miami's two turnovers, and another seven after Tagovailoa and Co. turned the ball over on downs late in the second quarter. 

The Dolphins faced a similar position last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, down double digits at halftime. They came back and won 20-17 in Week 1, but they couldn't muster a comeback against the visiting rivals.

Below are some key takeaways from Buffalo's convincing road blowout in South Florida.

Why the Bills won

Buffalo played turnover-free football, which allowed it to put the Dolphins away in the first half. Josh Allen continued to use his scrambling magic to roll out and hit targets on the run, particularly on third down. His usage of his dual-threat ability set up running back James Cook's first touchdown, a 17-yard catch and run, and his one-yard touchdown run. Cook created his own magic on his 49-yard touchdown run up the middle after he cut to the right and rocketed into the end zone. 

That scoring play came after defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacked Tagovailoa for a turnover on downs. Strong complementary football for the visiting Bills. 

Why the Dolphins lost 

They just seemed out of sorts from the start. Whether it was the distraction of Tyreek Hill's mistreatment by police ahead of their Week 1 game on Sunday or the mental block the Dolphins appear to have when they face the Bills, it never really felt like Miami was truly in this game. Even when the score was tied at seven. 

Tagovailoa's three interceptions all came on self-inflicted wounds. The first bounced off wide receiver Grant DuBose, the second came after Robbie Chosen apparently ran the wrong route and the third came when Tagovailoa put the ball up for grabs under pressure instead of throwing it away. The last of which was intercepted by Ja'Marcus Ingram for a 31-yard pick six. He hauled in his first two career interceptions on Thursday -- two games into his third NFL season. Losing Tagovailoa with a concussion raises plenty of question marks for Miami's near and long-term future. 

Turning point and play of the game

Cook's third touchdown of the night, his 49-yard scoring sprint. This score appeared to break the Dolphins' will -- just by looking at players' faces  -- and put victory out of reach for the home team. 

What's next

The 2-0 Bills return home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 3. The 1-1 Dolphins now have to swallow the disastrous defeat and make the longest road trip of the year from South Florida to Seattle to play the currently 1-0 Seahawks in Week 3. 

Updating Live
(39)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tua Tagovailoa officially ruled out with a concussion

It has been confirmed that Tagovailoa did indeed suffer a concussion on his fourth down scramble in which he lowered his head in an attempt for more yardage when he ran into Bills safety Damar Hamlin inside the 10. Tagovailoa has now suffered his third NFL concussion and his first since suffering two in the 2022 season. 

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins backup QB Skylar Thompson incompletion leads to another turnover on downs

Miami suffers third straight turnover on downs in a row with backup quarterback Skylar Thompson's fourth-and-two incompletion. Buffalo inserts backup QB Mitch Trubisky to take the knee's required to end this game in a 31-10 win for the Bills. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills' Tyler Bass' 45-yard field goal is wide left

Miami takes over on their own 35 still down 21, 31-10, with 7:54 left to play. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson will try to once again lead the Dolphins to points after consecutive turnovers on downs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins backup QB Skylar Thompson tackled on scramble, Miami has another turnover on downs

After the Dolphins tied the game at seven, their next seven possessions concluded with two interceptions, three turnovers on downs, a punt and a field goal. Miami hasn't been able to find any offensive rhythm tonight. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills punt for a touchback

Miami stuffs James Cook's third and two run, so the Dolphins take over on their own 20 with 14:14 left in the game down 21 points, 31-10. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Skylar Thompson sacked on fourth-and-eight by Von Miller for turnover on downs 

The Dolphins' three plays near the goal line after the Tagovailoa injury were as follows: run for no gain by De'Von Achane, loss of one by De'Von Achane, Thompson incomplete pass and Thompson sacked by Von Miller on fourth-and-eight. Turnover on downs. The Bills retain their 31-10 lead at the end of the third quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers apparent head injury on fourth-down scramble 

Tagovailoa scrambled for a seven-yard gain on fourth-and-four, and he did pick up the first down to the Buffalo six. The problem is he suffered what appears to another head injury after lowering his head at the end of the run. Tagovailoa suffered two confirmed concussions in 2022. He was cleared after being tested for a third one that season. Backup QB Skylar Thompson is in the game in place of Tagovailoa.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tua intercepted for third time, this time pick six by Ingram; Buffalo leads 31-10

Bills CB Ja'Marcus Ingram caught his first two interceptions tonight off of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and now he has his first pick-six in his three NFL seasons. 

Watch play below:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins defense forces first-drive punt

Miami holds early in the second half, gives Dolphins chance to begin come back. They start with the ball at their own 11 trailing 24-10. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buffalo leads Miami 24-10 at halftime

Surprisingly, the Dolphins have more first downs (12-9), a better third down conversion rate (2-5 for the Bills vs. 4-7 for the Dolphins), and more total yards (192-188). Yet, they trail by 14 after kicker Jason Sanders drills a 34-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half. Why? Turnovers. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's two interceptions either bounced off an intended target (Grant DuBose) or were the result of a wrong route being run (Robbie Chosen). Can the Dolphins rally in the second half? They'll need elite second half defense to do so, especially with the Bills starting the third quarter with the ball. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cook first Bills RB with three first-half TD since HOFer Thurman Thomas in 1992 vs. Rams

Cook (two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) joins Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas as the first Buffalo running back with three first half touchdowns since Thomas did so in Week 1 of the 1992 season. The Bills won that game 40-7. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills RB James Cook is first Bills player with three scrimmage TD in a half since 2010

The current Buffalo running back is the first Bill since former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson to score three scrimmage touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) in a half since Johnson did so in Week 11 of the 2010 season at the Bengals. Buffalo won that game 49-31, and Miami now trails 24-7 late in the first half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills RB James Cook breaks Dolphins' spirit with 49-yard TD run

Buffalo needed just one play to get in the end zone after forcing the turnover on downs. Cook rumbled through the A gap before cutting up field to the right and turning on the afterburners for the 24-7 Buffalo lead with 3:36 left in the first half. 

Watch the play below: 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sacked on fourth-and-two by Bills DT Ed Oliver, turn the ball over on downs

Buffalo is now in total control after re-gaining possession in enemy territory at the Dolphins 49 and up 17-7 with 3:45 left in the half. Not looking good for the host Dolphins at the moment. 

Watch play below:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane explodes up the middle for 17 yards

Miami gains momentum on the first play of their ensuing drive with Achane bursting up the middle for 17 yards to advance right around midfield. They trail 17-7 late in the second quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills go up 10 on one-yard rush TD by James Cook

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolled right on third down and 12 from the Dolphins 34, and he completed a pass right to running back Ty Johnson to put Buffalo on the one. The very next play, running back James Cook waltzes right up the middle for the one-yard rushing touchdown. Cook up to two score, one rushing and one receiving, as the Bills take a 17-7 lead with 6:25 left in the half. Allen's play prior to the score was high level quarterback play: he didn't panic, and hit Johnson right in the chest with the football. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins go three-and-out after holding penalty

Miami ripped off consecutive nice runs by rookie running back Jaylen Wright, but a holding penalty on left tackle Terron Armstead derailed the drive. The Bills take over at their own 15 up 10-7 with 10:54 left in the half.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills take 10-7 lead on Tyler Bass' 43-yard field goal

Buffalo picked up one first down after Tua Tagovailoa's second interception, so they have to settle for a field goal. Kicker Tyler Bass drills it with ease. The Bills re-take possession of the lead, 10-7, with 12:41 left in the half.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws second INT of first half

Tagovailoa launched a deep ball down the right sideline toward receiver Robbie Chosen, but Chosen ran the wrong route. That led to it sailing right into the hands of Bills cornerback Christian Benford. Both of Tagovailoa's picks can be blamed on his receiving core. Injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Malik Washington are really hurting the Dolphins. Buffalo is in business at the Miami 44. Games is tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. 

Watch play below:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard reportedly has a pec injury

The broadcast said shoulder, but Bernard's injury has been updated to a pectoral muscle injury. He is questionable to return. The Bills are now down their top two linebackers between Bernard, their 2023 leading tackler, and Matt Milano. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills go three-and-out, Dolphins have shot to take first lead

Buffalo countered Miami's 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive with a three-and-out. Josh Allen completed a six-yard pass to receiver Khalil Shakir after a three-yard run by James Cook. That set up a third down and one. However, Allen, who is dealing with a left hand injury and is wearing a glove over it, fumbled the snap. That led to a hurried incomplete pass. Miami now takes over at their own 16 with 2:07 left in the first quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard walks into locker room with shoulder injury

Buffalo's 2023 leading tackler departed the game right after Miami's game-tying touchdown. He was shown on the broadcast holding his shoulder and walking into the visitor's locker room. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tagovailoa connects with Achane for five-yard TD on second-and-goal. Game is tied 7-7

Tagovailoa looked left before quickly flipping the football back to the right to a wide open Achane, who jogged into the end zone untouched for the five-yard score. The touchdown was set up by Tagovailoa stepping up in the pocket and hitting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on a third and and four play that gained 17 yards. That put Miami on the one with a first and goal. The Dolphins overcome a false start penalty to even the game at 7-7 with 3:21 left in the first quarter. 

Watch the play below:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Allen connects with James Cook for TD on fourth down

The Bills initially took a timeout when they first lined up to go for it on fourth down and three, and the Dolphins defense gets sucked in by the motion on the mesh pass play concept. The result is Buffalo running back James Cook getting sprung wide open for a 17-yard receiving score. Bills up 7-0 with 9:49 left in the first quarter. 

Watch play below:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tua Tagovailoa intercepted off deflection

Tagovailoa's pass bounced off of wide receiver Grant DuBose via a deflection by Bills corner Christian Benford and into the hands of fellow corner Ja'Marcus Ingram. Buffalo starts their first drive on the Miami 37

See play below:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buffalo kicks the ball out of the end zone, and Miami starts the game at their own 30

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill's 107.0 receiving yards per game as Dolphin (3,639 yds in 34 games) is the best with one team in NFL history, minimum 30 games played. 

Most Rec YPG with One Team in NFL History (Min. 30 Games)

Tyreek Hill MIA 107.0

Justin Jefferson MIN 97.7

Julio Jones ATL 95.5

Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 92.8

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 6-11 (25 TD, 16 INT) in his career vs. teams entering with winning records (27-8 in all other games). He went 1-5, with 7 TD, 6 INT in such games last season. 

Tua Tagovailoa by Opponent Record Entering Game

              .500 or Below      Above .500

W-L             27-8                      6-11 <<

Comp pct       70%                    62%

TD-INT        57-21                      25-16

Passer Rating 103.4                  86.1

>> 1-5 last season

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's 7-1 record (.875 win pct) is the best in September by a head coach in NFL history, minimum five games. Miami is 17-6 in the last three seasons in Sept-Nov (4-10 in Dec and Jan)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa balled out in the second half of the 20-17 win against Jacksonville: 23/37, 338 passing yards and a touchdown with 12/16 passing and 206 yards in the second half 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    CBS Sports Injury Analyst Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Suffering Concussion

  • Image thumbnail
    3:48

    Josh Allen Continues To Dominate Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Game With Head Injury In 3rd Quarter

  • Image thumbnail
    3:49

    Bills Dismantle Dolphins As Tua Leaves With Concussion

  • Image thumbnail
    3:55

    Outlook For Dolphins If Tua Misses Extended Time

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Breaking: Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out Of TNF Game With Concussion

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    TNF Bills-Dolphins Update: Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Game With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Top ATS Wager

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Moneyline Sprinkle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Top Wager On A Total

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Top Parlay

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Joe Burrow Downplays Any Lingering Wrist Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    3-And-Out: Best Bets For CFL Week 15

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Ravens Look To Avoid 2nd 0-2 Start Under HC John Harbaugh

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Get More Presented By GEICO

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Christian McCaffrey 'Plans' To Play Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Cardinals' Kyler Murray: 'Not my job' to force ball to Harrison Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    NFL News And Notes: Packers To Start Malik Willis With Jordan Love Sidelined

  • Image thumbnail
    3:48

    NFL News And Notes: Williams, Bears Seek 2-0 Start Despite Offensive Struggles

See All NFL Videos