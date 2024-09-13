Bills vs. Dolphins score, takeaways: Buffalo continues dominance over Miami; Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion

The Miami Dolphins have bigger problems than falling to 1-1 on the season. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion late in the third quarter against the Bills after taking a hard shot on a running play, leaving what would ultimately be a 31-10 Buffalo win on Thursday night.

The Bills improve to 12-1 in their last 13 matchups against the Dolphins. Josh Allen (13 of 19 for 139 yards and one touchdown) also moved to 7-0 all time on Thursday nights. The real star for the Bills was James Cook, who scored three touchdowns -- all in the first two quarters. With his dominant performance, Cook became the first Bills running back to score three first-half touchdowns since Thurman Thomas back in 1992. Cook finished the night with 78 yards on the ground along with 17 more through the air.

Tagovailoa (17 of 25, 145 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT) struggled on Thursday night, throwing two interceptions in Miami's first three possessions, and then a back-breaking pick six on the Dolphins' first possession of the second half.

The Bills scored 10 points off Miami's two turnovers, and another seven after Tagovailoa and Co. turned the ball over on downs late in the second quarter.

The Dolphins faced a similar position last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, down double digits at halftime. They came back and won 20-17 in Week 1, but they couldn't muster a comeback against the visiting rivals.

Below are some key takeaways from Buffalo's convincing road blowout in South Florida.

Why the Bills won

Buffalo played turnover-free football, which allowed it to put the Dolphins away in the first half. Josh Allen continued to use his scrambling magic to roll out and hit targets on the run, particularly on third down. His usage of his dual-threat ability set up running back James Cook's first touchdown, a 17-yard catch and run, and his one-yard touchdown run. Cook created his own magic on his 49-yard touchdown run up the middle after he cut to the right and rocketed into the end zone.

That scoring play came after defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacked Tagovailoa for a turnover on downs. Strong complementary football for the visiting Bills.

Why the Dolphins lost

They just seemed out of sorts from the start. Whether it was the distraction of Tyreek Hill's mistreatment by police ahead of their Week 1 game on Sunday or the mental block the Dolphins appear to have when they face the Bills, it never really felt like Miami was truly in this game. Even when the score was tied at seven.

Tagovailoa's three interceptions all came on self-inflicted wounds. The first bounced off wide receiver Grant DuBose, the second came after Robbie Chosen apparently ran the wrong route and the third came when Tagovailoa put the ball up for grabs under pressure instead of throwing it away. The last of which was intercepted by Ja'Marcus Ingram for a 31-yard pick six. He hauled in his first two career interceptions on Thursday -- two games into his third NFL season. Losing Tagovailoa with a concussion raises plenty of question marks for Miami's near and long-term future.

Turning point and play of the game

Cook's third touchdown of the night, his 49-yard scoring sprint. This score appeared to break the Dolphins' will -- just by looking at players' faces -- and put victory out of reach for the home team.

What's next

The 2-0 Bills return home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 3. The 1-1 Dolphins now have to swallow the disastrous defeat and make the longest road trip of the year from South Florida to Seattle to play the currently 1-0 Seahawks in Week 3.