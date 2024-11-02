At 6-2, the Buffalo Bills are on the precipice of capturing their fifth consecutive AFC East division crown. The Dolphins, however, can close the gap between themselves and the Bills with a win on Sunday.

A win would also help salvage what has been a lost season so far for the Dolphins, who are coming off a heartbreaking, one-point loss to the Cardinals. But despite the 2-6 record, there is renewed hope in Miami with the return of Tua Tagovailoa, who played well last week in what his first game back after missing four games with a concussion.

It's been a completely different year so far for the Bills, who outscored their past two opponents by a combined score of 65-20. A big reason for Buffalo's success has been the MVP-level play of quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown 14 touchdowns against just one pick through eight games. He's been complemented by a defense that is currently sixth in the league in red zone efficiency.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's game, along with our prediction for how things will shake out.

Bills vs. Dolphins where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: CBS | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -6, O/U 48.5 (via BetMGM)

Preview

Tagovailoa's presence gives the Dolphins a puncher's chance at an upset. Last Sunday's one-point loss was a reminder of how good Miami's offense is with Tagovailoa under center.

Tagovailoa was good, but Miami's offense struggled to stop Kyler Murray, who threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 26 of 36 passing. Murray had a lot of success throwing to wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride, who both had over 100 receiving yards. Miami will have to do a better job containing a Bills offense that features several talented playmakers.

Miami should be able to run the ball against Buffalo, which is currently 27th in the NFL in average yards-per-carry allowed. The question is whether or not the Dolphins can parlay that success into points. Miami's offensive line also needs to hold its own against a defense that has sacked opposing quarterbacks 28 times.

A matchup I'm looking forward to is Buffalo's passing attack against Miami's pass defense. The Dolphins' fifth-ranked pass defense will be a good test for Allen and his re-vamped receiving corps that has exceeded expectations so far, especially Khalil Shakir. Rookie Keon Coleman has come on in recent weeks, while Amari Cooper should start getting his number called on more as he continues to get acclimated to Joe Brady's offense.

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 20