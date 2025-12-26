The Sunday Week 17 schedule features a potential Super Bowl preview when the Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bills (11-4) and Eagles (10-5) have both secured playoff spots, but Buffalo remains in a battle for a divisional title, wheras Philadelphia clinched the NFC East with a 29-18 win over Washington last week. The Bills are one game behind the Patriots in the AFC East, but they enter Sunday on a four-game winning streak. The SportsLine model projects the Bills to extend their winning streak in a higher-scoring affair, backing the Bills to cover as 1.5-point favorites and Over 43.5 total points scored as a part of a Bills vs. Eagles same-game parlay that pays over at 4-1 at DraftKings. The model is also backing Eages wide receiver DeVonta Smith to go Over 47.5 receiving yards to conclude its Eagles vs. Bills same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook. Smith is averaging 62.1 receiving yards per game this season.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Bills vs. Eagles SGP betting picks for NFL Week 17 at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Bills -1.5

Over 43.5 points

DeVonta Smith Over 47.5 receiving yards

Combining the model's three Eagles vs. Bills picks into a same-game parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +465 (risk $100 to win $465).

Bills -1.5 (-105, DraftKings)

Buffalo has won four straight games, including back-to-back road games before being able to return to Buffalo for Sunday. The Bills knocked off the Patriots, 35-31, in New England two weeks ago to hand them just their third loss of the season. The Bills are tied for the third-best scoring offense in the league at 28.9 ppg. Buffalo is 6-1 at home this season, and the Eagles are 1-2 over their last three road games, and 1-3 in their last four games overall against teams currently in the playoffs. The model projects the Bills to win in 55% of simulations.

Over 43.5 points (-115, DraftKings)

Only two teams in the NFL are averaging more points per game than the Bills, and the Eagles have scored at least 29 points in back-to-back games. Buffalo is allowing 28.3 ppg over its last three games, giving this game plenty of ingredients for a higher-scoring affair. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, backed up by top running backs in James Cook and Saquon Barkley. Barkley is a year removed from rushing for more than 2,000 yards and winning the rushing title, and Cook leads the league at 1,532 rushing yards this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 57% of simulations.

DeVonta Smith Over 47.5 receiving yards (-110, DraftKings)

Smith has at least eight targets in four of his last five games, and in his one game over that span with fewer than eight targets, he had a 44-yard reception and finished Over this total. Smith is a big-play threat with at least one catch of more than 25 yards in four of his last five games. The 27-year-old is averaging 62.1 yards per game this season and 63.4 yards per game over his five-year career. The model projects Smith for 56 receiving yards on Sunday.