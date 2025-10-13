Skip to Main Content
Bills vs. Falcons live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

Josh Allen and the Bills battle Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons in prime-time matchup

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season comes to a close on Monday night with not one but two different matchups, and the first of the bunch is a cross-conference test: The Buffalo Bills are widely regarded as one of the league's top Super Bowl contenders, leading the AFC East at 4-1, while the Atlanta Falcons are trying to stay in the mix of a crowded NFC South after an uneven 2-2 start.

Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the year, a 23-20 stunner at the hands of the rival New England Patriots, but logged four straight wins to open the season, three of which were multi-score routs. Atlanta, meanwhile, got a confidence-boosting shootout win over the Washington Commanders prior to resting up on its Week 5 bye. Now the Falcons are motivated to show they're capable of keeping pace with NFL heavyweights. The national stage simply underscores the challenge at hand.

Is Michael Penix Jr. primed for a prime-time breakout while dueling with Josh Allen and the Bills? Or is Allen simply too good to contain, with 12 total touchdowns through Buffalo's first five games as a candidate to repeat as NFL MVP? Either way, this is a must-see matchup -- a chance for the Bills to get right under the Monday night lights, and a chance for the Falcons to prove they're not just scrappy but legitimate challengers for their first division crown in close to a decade.

Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Bills vs. Falcons live

Injury alert: Bills missing two offensive weapons for 'MNF'

Buffalo's offense may have an MVP candidate in Josh Allen, but it will be without two veteran playmakers tonight:

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique)
  • WR Curtis Samuel (rib / neck)

Look for top wideouts Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir to remain on Allen's radar all night.

 
Bills activate defensive reinforcements vs. Falcons

Buffalo officially elevated veteran defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and safety Jordan Poyer from the practice squad for Monday's matchup with Atlanta. Phillips is on his third stint with the Bills, while Poyer, a former All-Pro, is on his second.

 
Which Falcons team will show up after the bye?

This is a huge question. Atlanta should be well rested after taking Week 5 off. But the Falcons have been a real hit-or-miss operation so far. Michael Penix Jr. was sharp in a Week 1 back-and-forth with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defense was suffocating in a Week 2 rout of the Minnesota Vikings. Then everything crashed to Earth in a stunning 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers that had some overzealous fans calling for Kirk Cousins to return under center. Finally Penix rebounded with a high-scoring win over the injury-riddled Washington Commanders before the bye. One constant during Atlanta's bumpy ride: Bijan Robinson, who's averaged more than 140 scrimmage yards per game, also serving as the club's top pass catcher.

 
Why the Bills are a strong bet to win (and cover) vs. Falcons

From our betting preview at CBS Sports and SportsLine:

The Bills' offense is averaging 395.8 total yards per game, with Josh Allen throwing for 243.4 yards per outing with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. The defense has struggled against the rush and is allowing 145.6 yards on the ground, which could spell trouble going up against Bijan Robinson. Buffalo has been solid at defending the pass, however, and the Falcons could be in trouble if Michael Penix Jr. has an off night.
