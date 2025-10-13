Bills vs. Falcons live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season comes to a close on Monday night with not one but two different matchups, and the first of the bunch is a cross-conference test: The Buffalo Bills are widely regarded as one of the league's top Super Bowl contenders, leading the AFC East at 4-1, while the Atlanta Falcons are trying to stay in the mix of a crowded NFC South after an uneven 2-2 start.

Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the year, a 23-20 stunner at the hands of the rival New England Patriots, but logged four straight wins to open the season, three of which were multi-score routs. Atlanta, meanwhile, got a confidence-boosting shootout win over the Washington Commanders prior to resting up on its Week 5 bye. Now the Falcons are motivated to show they're capable of keeping pace with NFL heavyweights. The national stage simply underscores the challenge at hand.

Is Michael Penix Jr. primed for a prime-time breakout while dueling with Josh Allen and the Bills? Or is Allen simply too good to contain, with 12 total touchdowns through Buffalo's first five games as a candidate to repeat as NFL MVP? Either way, this is a must-see matchup -- a chance for the Bills to get right under the Monday night lights, and a chance for the Falcons to prove they're not just scrappy but legitimate challengers for their first division crown in close to a decade.

Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Bills vs. Falcons live