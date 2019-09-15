Bills vs. Giants final score: Buffalo out to 2-0 start with big game by Josh Allen, Bills defense
The Bills win back-to-back games on the road to open their season, while the Giants have work to do
The Bills moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014 by getting their second win inside MetLife Stadium in as many weeks to start the 2019 season. Meanwhile, despite a relatively steady second half of football from Eli Manning, the Giants were blanked in the first half after an opening-drive touchdown from Saquon Barkley. They're now 0-2.
Josh Allen passed for 210 yards in the first half and led three touchdown drives. He completed passes to eight different receivers in the two opening quarters. On defense, the Bills held the Giants to just 3 of 12 on third down. With a 21 unanswered points in the first half, Buffalo's big lead kept Barkley from being a focal point of New York's offense.
Buffalo didn't do much offensively in the second half as it got a little conservative with a two-touchdown lead, but Allen connected with John Brown outside the pocket on a big third down midway through the fourth quarter after the Giants scored to make it 21-14. After a 20-yard run by rookie Devin Singletary, Frank Gore reached the end zone for the first time on the Bills to all but put the game away.
You can relive all the action in our live blog below.
