Bills vs. Giants: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 matchup

After a turnover-riddled first half, the Buffalo Bills (1-0) furiously erased a 16-0 third-quarter deficit to upend the New York Jets on the road in the Week 1, and now they'll take the same flight from Buffalo to New Jersey in hopes of picking up another victory inside MetLife Stadium -- this time against the New York Giants. The Giants (0-1) scored the first touchdown last week against the Dallas Cowboys, but were outscored 35-10 the rest of the way thanks in large part to Dak Prescott's perfect passer rating.

In defeat, Saquon Barkley was Saquon Barkley. He averaged 10.9 yards per rush and caught four passes for 19 yards, but the game script wasn't in his favor as the Giants got down big. Barkley only toted the rock 11 times against Dallas. As for the Bills backfield, rookie Devin Singletary didn't have a touch until the third quarter but accumulated 70 yards on just four carries and had 28 yards on five grabs.

The Bills sacked Sam Darnold four times, and the second-year quarterback averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt in the Week 1 home loss. Dak Prescott averaged 12.7 yards per attempt and was not sacked by the Giants on Sunday, but Eli Manning did go 30 of 44 for 306 yards with a score, and third-year tight end Evan Engram was a problem. He had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown against Dallas. With a win, Buffalo would go to 2-0 for the first time since 2014. The Giants have started 0-2 in each of the last two seasons.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.