The New York Giants (1-4) and Buffalo Bills (3-2) will square off in a NFL Week 6 cross-conference affair on Sunday Night Football. The Giants are in a slump, dropping three straight games. In Week 5, the Miami Dolphins beat New York 31-16. Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off their road trip to London, where Buffalo fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-20. Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) won't play for the Giants.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bills are 15-point favorites in Bills vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Giants vs. Bills picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.



Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Giants spread: Buffalo -15

Bills vs. Giants Over/Under: 44 points

Bills vs. Giants money line: Buffalo -1252, New York +746

NYG: Under is 5-1 in the Giants' last six games

BUF: Buffalo has gone over the total twice in three home games this year

Why Bills can cover

The Bills' offense has been electric and explosive thus far in the season. Buffalo heads into Sunday Night Football ranked fourth in the league in both total offense (390.4) and passing offense (274.2). The Bills are also third in scoring (31.8). Quarterback Josh Allen has pinpoint accuracy and the arm talent to push the ball anywhere on the field.

The two-time Pro Bowler is fifth in the NFL in passing yards (1,407) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (11). In Week 5 against the Jaguars, Allen was 27 of 40 for 359 yards and two passing touchdowns. Receiver Stefon Diggs continues to thrive in this offense. The three-time Pro Bowler is sixth in receiving yards (520) and tied for first in touchdowns (five). He's gone over 100 receiving yards in four of five games this season.

Why Giants can cover

New York has an alert and instinctive playmaker in the middle of the field. Linebacker Bobby Okereke is a high-energy player with terrific angles in pursuit. Okereke currently leads the team in total tackles (42) with three tackles for loss and three pass deflections. He has also notched double-digit stops in back-to-back games. Last week versus Miami, the Stanford product had 10 total tackles and one interception.

The duo of Jason Pinnock and Xavier McKinney have been strong at safety. Pinnock can flip his hips easily in coverage and has plenty of range. The Pittsburgh product is third on the team in total tackles (30) with three tackles for loss and one interception. McKinney has strong play-recognition skills and tackles well. The Alabama product has secured 29 total tackles and four pass breakups.

How to make Giants vs. Bills picks

The model is leaning over the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points.

