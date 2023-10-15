The Buffalo Bills (3-2) will try to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Jacksonville when they face the New York Giants (1-4) on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is a 15-point favorite in the Week 6 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.5. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown five interceptions in his first five games and is -111 to throw at least one more on Sunday in the latest NFL prop bets. He is facing a New York defense that is near the bottom of the league in interceptions (two) this season.

Meanwhile, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is out with a neck injury, leaving Tyrod Taylor to start against a Buffalo defense that leads the league in interceptions with eight. Which NFL player props should you lock in for Taylor? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football in Week 6 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Bills vs. Giants NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine AI has hit a whopping 241 4.5- and 5-star prop picks for a strong profit of $1,350 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Giants vs. Bills prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Buffalo vs. New York here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Giants

After analyzing Giants vs. Bills and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis flies over 43.5 receiving yards. Davis is off to a strong start this season, catching 18 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He has been efficient, making the most of his 26 total targets and scoring touchdowns in four straight games.

The 24-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, catching six passes on eight targets for 100 yards against Jacksonville. Davis has gone over 43.5 receiving yards in three of his last four games, with more than 15 yards of cushion in all three of those outings. He has a favorable matchup against a New York defense that is in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed per game (226.6).

Davis is finishing with nearly 80 receiving yards in the latest projections from SportsLine AI, making this a 5-star pick for Sunday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New York vs. Buffalo

In addition, SportsLine AI says another star sails past his total and has five other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Bills vs. Giants prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Giants vs. Bills prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bills vs. Giants props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI that has nailed 241 top-rated picks this season.