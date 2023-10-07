The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to make history Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. If they defeat Buffalo, Doug Pederson's team will become the first NFL team to win an international game in back-to-back weeks.

Jacksonville stayed in London this past week after posting an impressive 23-7 win over the Falcons last Sunday. The Jaguars' win was spearheaded by a defense that sacked Desmond Ridder four times (three by linebacker Josh Allen) and intercepted him three times. Trevor Lawrence was an efficient 23 of 30 passing that included his 30-yard strike to Calvin Ridley, as the Jaguars evened their record at 2-2.

The Jaguars (11 times) are the only NFL team that has played in more international games than Buffalo, who have played in six games in Toronto and lost their only previous game in London against Jacksonville back in 2015. Buffalo lost six of those games including its 34-31 loss to the Jaguars in London eight years ago.

Buffalo enters Sunday's game with three straight wins that includes last week's 48-20 thumping of Miami. Sean McDermott's team is enjoying big seasons from Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, who have already connected 31 times for 399 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo's second-raked scoring defense includes three players who have already recorded as least three sacks. The unit also paces the NFL with eight interceptions through four weeks.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action in real time.

How to watch