Bills vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, injuries, highlights, where to watch 'MNF' game

Buffalo looking to remain unbeaten

We are underway in the first of two Week 3 "Monday Night Football" games, which features the Buffalo Bills playing host to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills have won each of their first two games of the season, defeating the Cardinals and Dolphins in disparate fashions. It took a superhuman effort from Josh Allen to come from behind against Arizona, while James Cook went nuclear in the first half against Miami and Buffalo was on cruise control the rest of the way.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, took a come-from-ahead loss to the Dolphins in Week 1, then looked inept in losing to the Browns in Week 2. The Jags have scored just 30 points to date, and they even made Cleveland's offense look competent last week. 

So, will the Bills stay unbeaten, or will the Jaguars capture their first win of the young season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch 

Date: Monday, Sept. 23 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Bills -5.5; O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Buffalo continues to roll

The Jaguars barely got going on their latest drive before they stalled out and got set back. Brenton Strange dropped a second-and-long pass, then Lawrence was sacked for the first time tonight after being under heavy pressure throughout the first half. And the Bills even have a chance to add to their lead before halftime. 1:12 left and one timeout.

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:51 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:51 pm EDT
 
This game is over

This is going to be a rout, folks. The Bills now have touchdowns on all four of their possessions. Allen has connected with three different receivers -- Kincaid, Coleman and Khalil Shakir -- for his scores. The Bills are in complete control, leading 27-3 and giving every appearance that they are the far superior team. 

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:44 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:44 pm EDT
 
Damar Hamlin's first career pick

What a moment for Hamlin here on MNF. Trevor Lawrence had Brian Thomas Jr. WIDE OPEN over the middle of the field and just completely overshot the throw, which landed in Hamlin's hands for his first career interception. Bad news for Jags fans, but a very, very cool moment for football fans in general.

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:34 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Bills extend the lead

Keon Coleman didn't play a snap in the first quarter. He made his presence felt late in the second. Coleman came across the field on play action and ended up wide open on a crosser for his first career score. (This was only his third snap of the game.) Buffalo is rolling and the Jags are in big trouble.

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:27 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:27 pm EDT
 
That's the second time tonight that Josh Allen has just immediately taken off up the middle on third down and picked up a first. Nobody in the league better at that than him.

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:25 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:25 pm EDT
 
Bills buckle down in the red zone

Jacksonville has been STRUGGLING in the red zone this year. The Jaguars had a chance to get into the end zone on this latest drive, but an illegal formation penalty set them back, and then Lawrence threw incomplete to Travis Etienne and Gabe Davis, so they settled for a field goal. Buffalo's defense didn't allow any openings down the field. Etienne and Davis were both extremely well covered, and Lawrence barely had any window to hit the throws.

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:18 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:18 pm EDT
 
Jags convert on fourth down

That was a HUGE conversion for the Jaguars on fourth-and-less-than-1. If they had gone three-and-out again, and given Buffalo field position deep in their own territory, this game could have gotten very ugly, very quickly.

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:06 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:06 pm EDT
 
Josh Allen does it again

Like I said, it has been all Allen, all the time so far tonight. After two drives, Allen is 11 of 14 for 116 yards and a touchdown, with 2 carries for 11 additional yards. He is tearing up this Jacksonville defense. This is an absolute laser to Dalton Kincaid in the back of the end zone on a scramble drill play.

Jared Dubin
September 24, 2024, 12:00 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:00 pm EDT
 
Throwback offense for Buffalo

Under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Bills have become a much more run-focused team. We saw that last week against the Dolphins, and down the stretch of the 2023 season. But so far tonight, it is all about Josh Allen. He's thrown 13 passes and run twice, while James Cook has four carries. This looks like the Bills of the last few years before the OC change -- and it's working.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 11:57 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:57 pm EDT
 
Jaguars quickly go three-and-out

Nightmare start for Jacksonville. The Bills marched quickly down the field for a touchdown, and then the Jags saw Trevor Lawrence go 1 for 3 for 1 yard on their opening drive. Lawrence was quickly under pressured and couldn't connect with Brian Thomas Jr. and then Gabe Davis on second and third down, respectively.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 11:48 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:48 pm EDT
 
James Cook off to a hot start again

Last time we saw the Bills, Cook was scoring three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins. Less than six minutes into this game, Cook has another score. He's got three carries for 10 yards and two catches for 23 yards. That drive was all about him and Khalil Shakir.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 11:42 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:42 pm EDT
 
Bills aggressive early

Buffalo has gotten two big plays on swing passes already, as the Jaguars are having trouble defending the flats. James Cook had a long catch on the opening snap, and Khalil Shakir just had a big gain to convert a fourth down. Sean McDermott has traditionally been conservative on fourth downs, but this year he has been willing to go for it.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 11:34 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:34 pm EDT
 
Bills inactives

Buffalo is very shorthanded on defense this week, with Matt Milano on IR and both Terrel Bernard and Taron Johnson out this evening. Rasul Douglas could move into the slot while Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam play outside, or Ja'Marcus Ingram could get more snaps. Baylon Spector and Dorian Williams figure to be the top linebackers, though we could see more three-safety looks.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 10:29 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 6:29 pm EDT
 
Jaguars inactives

As expected, Jacksonville will be without TE Evan Engram and DB Darnell Savage, among others. Brenton Strange will fill in for Engram, while Jarrian Jones should see more snaps in place of Savage, as he did last week.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 10:26 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 6:26 pm EDT

