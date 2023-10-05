The beers will be flowing a little earlier than usual in Buffalo this Sunday. With the Buffalo Bills taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a path for all New York bars and restaurants to start serving alcohol as early as 8 a.m.

The Bills and Jaguars kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, so it will be an early start for Bills Mafia. On Tuesday, Hochul announced the State Liquor Authority would be extending the deadline for permits that would allow bars and restaurants to start pouring drinks 90 minutes before kickoff.

"With the (Buffalo Bills) playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint," Hochul posted on social media.

"I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8am."

Normally, according to USA Today, bars and restaurants must apply for a Sunday permit 15 days in advance. However, Buffalo bars and restaurants have until 3:00 p.m. on Friday to apply for a permit for Sunday's game.

There have been plenty of reasons for Bills fans to celebrate in recent weeks. After their Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, the Bills have won three in a row, outscoring opponents 123-33. They will try to keep that rolling against the 2-2 Jaguars this weekend.